Report: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Pregnant In Lockdown

Regardless of the reasons why, tabloids have long targeted Pattinson with blatantly false rumors concerning both his personal relationships as well as his career. Before dating Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson’s relationship with singer FKA Twigs was often written about in the supermarket gossip rags. These outlets also baselessly speculated that Pattinson was still hung up on his ex-girlfriend, Stewart. The rumors had gotten to the point that Pattinson actually spoke out about them, denying various rumors that claimed he was soon to be a dad and planning to get married. The actor denied these rumors, proving that grocery store tabloids are the wrong place to go for any relevant or truthful information about Pattinson’s life.