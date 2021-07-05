Report: Robert De Niro “Working Too Hard” To Fund Ex-Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle

Is Robert De Niro forced to stay active? One report says Grace Hightower is intentionally spending all of his money out of spite. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Divorce Dough Drama’

According to the National Enquirer, De Niro and Hightower are in the midst of a nasty divorce, with Hightower set on wringing every dollar out of the Midnight Run star. De Niro’s lawyers argue that Hightower is leading a lavish lifestyle, and it forced the 77-year-old to work beyond his limits. The lawyers also cite a recent restaurant flop and taxes as a reason for De Niro to keep his money. Hightower’s team argues that The Godfather Part II star is hardly destitute, and is really worth $500 million.

Hightower’s attorneys say that he uses a private plane to move everywhere, which is further evidence that he can afford to pay up. Sources say Hightower is now intentionally spending frivolously just to run up his bill. “I’ve never seen anyone spend money like she does,” an insider says. “She has more wigs than Imelda Marcos had shoes.” The story concludes with the Judge saying no matter the outcome, “they will still come out of this richer than almost any human being who walks the Earth.”



Mostly Accurate

The details in this story, other than anonymous insiders discussing Hightower’s spending habits, are largely based on publicly available court documents. This means the story is largely accurate. Hightower’s team is citing a private plane while De Niro’s team says he’s working too hard.

Whatever side is right will be left up to the courts to decide, but not the Enquirer. Much of this story is spent discussing just how much money Hightower likes to spend. A so-called insider even says Hightower likes to “stop at the duty-free store and pay four times the price of what things usually cost.” That’s a creative idea to waste money, but there’s no real evidence that Hightower really does so.

Lousy Court Track Record

Even though this story is mostly accurate, Gossip Cop still wants you to stay cautious. The Enquirer has a pretty lousy track record when it comes to divorce stories, so it’s not the best place you can visit for news. It claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have a nasty divorce in 2019. They didn’t split up until 2021, and the split has been largely civil.

It reported that Barack and Michelle Obama were on the precipice of a $175 million divorce, but that didn’t happen at all. In another money-related story, it maintained that Johnny Depp was going broke thanks to legal fees. He’s still a multimillionaire, so that story was absurd. This tabloid is largely pulling its legitimate information from legal documents, but that doesn’t make it a trustworthy legal source.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

David Harbour And Lily Allen Already ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Who Knew ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour And Lily Allen Were Total Couple Goals?

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?