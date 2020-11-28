Report: Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth's 'Already Frayed' Marriage At Risk Over Quibi Failure

Quibi Has Come And Gone, So Why Hasn't Their Marriage?

Gossip Cop held off on reporting on the rumor until we had enough definitive information. With the news of Quibi's demise and the impending shutdown of the app itself coming early next month, one would think that Toth would be packing his bags and calling it quits on his "already-frayed" marriage. Instead, he and his wife are raking in another massive payday after selling their ranch for more than they bought it for in an off-market deal to the sister of Witherspoon's former stylist. Don't get us wrong, it probably doesn't feel great to have quit your long standing career as an agent for a gig that doesn't even last a full year, but Toth is a veteran of the entertainment industry — if a single failed project could sink him, he wouldn't have made it this far.