Report: Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth's 'Already Frayed' Marriage At Risk Over Quibi Failure

Quibi's closure wasn't exactly shocking to most people, but the speed of its downfall was surprising. The app had billions of dollars of investments and an absurd amount of star power involved, including Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, who served as the head of content. Once the company's struggles became obvious, a rumor appeared that said Toth's dedicated position with Quibi put him at odds with his wife. Here's what we know.
Calling it "Reese's $6M Payout," Star alleged that Witherspoon and Toth were getting hammered by criticism for their roles with Quibi this past summer. Apparently, it was bad enough to take a toll on their "already frayed marriage." The article predominantly focused on the anger and resentment of Quibi's non-famous employees. According to the magazine's sources, the company's staffers were "irate" over Toth's reported $6 million bonus for being the head of content for the now-defunct app.
We'd like to point out that the "payout" belonged to Toth, as all Witherspoon was responsible for was narrating a nature documentary. Apparently, that didn't make a difference to the actress or her former co-workers. "Reese has been badly stung by the criticism," one of the outlet's unnamed insiders told it. "But she feels like she's being scapegoated for something that was totally out of her control." The source ended on an ominous note, saying,
This has only added to the tension. Jim needs so badly for this to be a success.
Gossip Cop held off on reporting on the rumor until we had enough definitive information. With the news of Quibi's demise and the impending shutdown of the app itself coming early next month, one would think that Toth would be packing his bags and calling it quits on his "already-frayed" marriage. Instead, he and his wife are raking in another massive payday after selling their ranch for more than they bought it for in an off-market deal to the sister of Witherspoon's former stylist. Don't get us wrong, it probably doesn't feel great to have quit your long standing career as an agent for a gig that doesn't even last a full year, but Toth is a veteran of the entertainment industry — if a single failed project could sink him, he wouldn't have made it this far.
And despite the magazine's insistence that Witherspoon was struggling to deal with the criticism, the actress is doing extremely well. Much like her husband, she's spent decades in showbusiness, earning both gratuitous praise and harsh criticism. People rightfully angry over their lost jobs don't blame Witherspoon, and Quibi's former CEOs, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, have always been the number one targets for critics. The only one mentioning Toth is the tabloid. As for Witherspoon, from the looks of it, she's more worried about keeping her puppy safe in her hoodie than she is about Quibi wisecracks.
Star has been calling for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce for quite some time, and it has yet to accurately report anything about the couple's relationship. This Quibi story came out in June, but by July, it didn't even bother to mention Quibi when it swore that Witherspoon's work-life balance was putting "serious strain" on the relationship. All the back in August 2019, it argued that Witherspoon and Toth were headed for trouble, once again because of work. Wherever Toth heads next, we expect to see another Star story about his new job putting his relationship at risk, and we don't expect to see any ounce of truth in it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family, Annoying Husband Mike Fisher By Working Out Too Much?
Kanye West Posted A Picture Of Steve Harvey On Twitter And Fans Noticed Something Suspicious
Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Down Between Him And Tyler, The Creator
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'