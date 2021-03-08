Report: Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth ‘Headed For Divorce’

Were Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth “headed for divorce” after 10 years of marriage? A tabloid recently claimed the two’s lifestyles and careers had the spouses moving in different directions, leading to fears that their marriage would crumble. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors to determine fact from fiction.

“Divorce Shocker” for Reese Witherspoon?

“Reese & Jim: Divorce Shocker!” read the headline over a recent cover story of Star. The tabloid insisted that “cracks are showing” in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s marriage, leading those close to them worried the two might split up. Despite Witherspoon’s efforts to “make the most of things” and get through these “tough times,” there has still been “a lot of noise in their worlds about a split coming,” a supposed “insider” told the magazine.

At the heart of the pair’s issues were their supposedly wildly different lifestyles. Witherspoon, the tabloid and its unverifiable source repeatedly claimed, was all about the “glitz and the glamour” of Hollywood, while Toth was “more of an under-the-radar type of guy.” The outlet’s source said that over time, “Jim became less and less enamored with Reese’s lifestyle,” which apparently led to some tension in the marriage.

Jim Toth Annoyed By Witherspoon’s Business Success?

Adding to the couple’s problems was Witherspoon’s success in the business world, the source added. “It’s widely accepted Reese has become the bigger business brain in the marriage, and that grates on Jim’s nerves.” The source then added, quite unnecessarily, “It’s a very different dynamic from how they came into the relationship.” There’s also the matter of Toth’s involvement in the failed streaming venture, Quibi, which the tipster hinted also added strain to the marriage.

Witherspoon, the outlet insisted, was “said to be terrified at the prospect of starting over at 44” if her marriage didn’t work out, but the insider didn’t seem too optimistic about the couple’s odds of doing so. “At the end of the day, Jim’s a businessman who likes to hunker down and do things quietly,” the source sighed, adding that, “Reese is an A-list actress and still very much enamored by that world.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On It All

There’s a lot wrong with this story. It’s telling that the source had no reason for contending that there was a problem in the marriage other than the fact that the two have different jobs. Never mind the fact that both Toth and Witherspoon work in the entertainment industry, which is how the two met in the first place.

For all the tabloid’s talk of Witherspoon’s love of “glitz” and “glamour,” there was no mention of what that meant. With the coronavirus pandemic leaving much of the country in lockdown, the usual celebrity parties and red carpet events have largely been cancelled. It’s painfully obvious that the tabloid didn’t mention specifics, since there were none to be had.

Gossip Cop also has to note that it amuses us to no end that Star is still bringing up Quibi as a source of tension in Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon’s marriage. The rumors about the failed streaming service affecting Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage have lasted longer than Quibi itself. In the year since the streaming app failed, Witherspoon and Toth have stayed by each other’s side, which makes any outlets’ claim that Quibi’s affecting their marriage laughable. Maybe that’s why we can’t help but think of this tabloid as one big joke.

