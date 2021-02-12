Report: Reese Witherspoon 'Headed For Divorce'?

Is Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth on the brink of a break-up? One tabloid claims Witherspoon’s “burgeoning success is tearing them apart.” Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, the 10-year marriage of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth could “be headed for a divorce.” An insider said the once happy couple “are struggling to make their marriage work.” The Election star “has tried to make the most of things and work through the tough times with Jim,” but he’s become “‘less and less enamored’ with Reese’s lux lifestyle in the past few years.”
The source says Witherspoon “loves all the glitz and the glamour, while Jim is more of an under-the-radar kind of guy.” Their marriage “has been rocky for around two years” as their careers have moved in different directions. The article mentions the failure of Quibi, a defunct streaming platform that Toth was an executive at, as a source of strife as well.
Toth is finding it difficult “to reconcile his business failure with Reese’s continued successes.” If the two did end up in court, “things look set to get messy, especially as they would have to hash out a custody agreement.” The article concludes on an optimistic note though, saying “the hope is that they can work through their issues and get back on the same page.”
The end of Quibi led to multiple stories exactly like this one. Toth has been a very successful agent in Hollywood for years, so he’s doing just fine financially. Toth and Witherspoon were recently spotted taking the dogs for a walk, so it looks like all is well.
This tabloid mentions Witherspoon’s “burgeoning success” as if something has recently changed in her professional life. Before the Legally Blonde star and Toth got married, she was already a Hollywood megastar and Academy Award winner. Her lifestyle hasn’t suddenly changed to anything glitzier than it’s always been.
This tabloid regularly reports bogus information about Toth and Witherspoon’s marriage. In 2019, it claimed Toth was fed up with her partying just months after saying he was fed up with her schedule. Gossip Cop also busted its report that Witherspoon was moving into a bachelorette pad, and debunked a tall tale about the Cruel Intentions star being busted with another man.
This tabloid publishes so many erroneous stories about Witherspoon and Toth that it makes it impossible to trust this divorce story. Witherspoon’s success is nothing new and the couple appears to be doing just fine, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.
