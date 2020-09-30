Report: Reese Witherspoon "Busted" With Another Man

Was Reese Witherspoon “busted” with another man amid rumors of marriage trouble with husband Jim Toth? One tabloid believed there was something going on between the Big Little Lies actress and the “handsome mystery man” she brought with her to a party. Gossip Cop looked into the allegations and came to our own conclusion.
“Reese Busted With Another Man!” screamed the headline out of Woman’s Day. The outlet claimed that Witherspoon plus one at a party did “nothing to stop people from talking” about the supposed problems she’d been having with Jim Toth. Those problems were reportedly caused by Witherspoon throwing herself into work, to the detriment of her marriage. The tabloid quoted a source who spoke to Star last summer, telling the often debunked magazine,
[Jim] has put up with coming second and even third best for a year or so now, and he’s told friends he’s not sure how much longer it can go on like this.
With all that going on in the background, Witherspoon showing up to a party with a handsome “mystery man” doesn’t exactly look good for her marriage, the outlet and its source opined. Witherspoon and the man showed up together in a Range Rover, the tabloid explained, and it was clear from paparazzi photos that the two seemed in high spirits.
At the party, Witherspoon and the man “mingled with Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.” The source later went on to claim, “No one seemed to know who the guy was.” Whoever he was, he seemed to have captivated Witherspoon, the source went on to report.
Reese seemed thrilled to be in his company - she was in fits of laughter when they arrived.
Don’t these tabloids ever get sick of reusing the same old tropes over and over again? Somehow every working wife and mother these outlets write about is sacrificing their marriage and family for work. This is a trope that Witherspoon specifically has sadly been a victim of before. The rumors weren’t true then, and they aren’t true now.
Just because she attended a party with a male friend doesn’t mean there’s any evidence that there’s anything going on between them that Witherspoon would be “busted” over. Besides, Gossip Cop had already debunked the Star article for its completely bogus story, which called the claims about Toth and Witherspoon's supposed "troubled" marriage into question, if not outright refute them. This tabloid was obviously just trying to stir up drama where there was none.
Woman’s Day has a tendency to do that, which is why Gossip Cop is forced to call them out so often. We just busted an article from the magazine that Witherspoon had declared her love for Paul Rudd. The outlet based that phony story on nothing more than an Instagram post Witherspoon made in honor of the Ant-Man actor. In reality, Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon seem to enjoy a happy marriage, despite the almost constant lies about them in the tabloids.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.