Report: Rebel Wilson Broke Up With Boyfriend For Using Her To Get Famous

Rebel Wilson recently announced that she and Jacob Busch had broken up. One tabloid believes that this was caused because Busch only wants to be famous. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why They Really Split’

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch “have called it quits after less than a year of dating. The Cats star ”called herself #single in a new Instagram pic,” and Life & Style says it has the reason why.

An insider says, “There were some red flags that she couldn’t ignore.” The most paramount concern was Busch being “a little too enamored with fame.” Wilson “started to suspect that he was in it for the wrong reasons, so she cut him loose,” the tipster explains. Busch has dated other famous people, including Real Housewives alum Adrienne Maloof, so he has a precedent, the source argues. The article concludes by saying Wilson has “vowed to be more selective in the future.”

That’s Not Why Rebel Wilson Broke Up With Him

Busch didn’t date Wilson in search of fame. It’s worth noting, if his last name isn’t enough of a hint, that Busch is in the Anheuser-Busch family, so financially, he has no incentive to date someone to get rich or famous. Plus, the fact that he dated Maloof is proof that he runs in certain LA circles, not that he’s trying to be famous.

According to People, Wilson and Busch broke up because he was “not the one for her long-term.” A friend told this far more reputable source that Busch is “an amazing guy,” so it doesn’t sound like there are hard feelings from Wilson’s camp. Life & Style saw a famous breakup and invented drama, but there’s very little drama to be found.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop busted Life & Style’s sister magazine OK! for claiming that Rebel Wilson and Ruby Rose were feuding on the set of Pitch Perfect 3. While the two didn’t become besties, there was no giant feud to speak of. That tabloid also targeted Wilson’s co-star Anna Kendrick when it claimed that she and boyfriend Ben Richardson were on the verge of a breakup.

Though Kendrick and Richardson are still happily together, Life & Style still targeted Kendrick in a bizarre story about Jessica Biel forbidding Justin Timberlake from talking to her. Kendrick’s not single, and Timberlake and Biel are still married. These stories just go to show how this tabloid prefers telling a dramatic story over a legitimate one. Busch and Wilson didn’t break up over his ambition for fame, so this story is bogus.