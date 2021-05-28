Report: Reba McEntire ‘Losing Her Marbles’ Due To Age

Is country legend Reba McEntire losing her mind? One report says she’s relying on brain exercises as a way to stave off senility. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Reba’s Losing It’

According to the National Enquirer, Reba McEntire’s cluttered brain is starting to scare those around her. She’s started to misplace items around the house and has turned to Post-It notes for reminders. An insider says, “She’s as talented as they come, but years of multitasking have turned her into a full-fledged scatterbrain, and it’s only gotten worse with age.”

McEntire now apparently repeats the same stories over and over again, and can spend hours looking for objects directly in front of her. A source says, “She has so much going on in her head, it’s hard for her to keep up with herself.” McEntire reportedly laughs off these issues and luckily has her boyfriend, Rex Linn, there to help.

Linn “thinks it’s kind of cute that she’s losing her marbles,” an insider says. The CSI: Miami star is assisting her with brain games and exercise to help keep her mind sharp. The article concludes with a source saying McEntire is “becoming more forgetful the older she gets, and all the crossword puzzles in the world aren’t enough to stop it.”

No Evidence Whatsoever

The best evidence this tabloid has is Reba McEntire saying “I like to stay busy.” Seriously, that’s it. She likes to stay busy, therefore she’s losing her mind. This entire story relies on hearsay from some sources that probably don’t even exist.

Does the Enquirer really know how long it takes for McEntire to locate her glasses? How in the world could it know that Linn and McEntire play brain games together? Unless McEntire or Linn are talking to this tabloid directly, something they would never do, then these details must be made up.

She’s Doing Fine

Reba McEntire is doing as well now as she ever has. She announced that she’s going on tour in 2022, which would be severely ill-advised if she was actually losing her mind. Gossip Cop just doesn’t buy this story.

Other McEntire Myths

In this story, Linn and McEntire are portrayed as having a fun and close relationship. This is notable because the Enquirer constantly wavers about how close the two are. In December, she was supposedly too controlling, but in January, they were allegedly fighting over his eating habits. It then claimed that she was pushing him away. We also busted its story about the two arguing over plastic surgery.

It’s kind of shocking that the tabloid could suddenly forget months of attacks just to suit this story. Perhaps the Enquirer could use some brain games and exercise of its own. Reba McEntire is doing just fine, so this story is completely false.

