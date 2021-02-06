Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet

Was Renee Zellweger living on only 500 calories a day? Sources told one outlet the Judy star was “putting her life on the line” with her diet and exercise regime. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.
The National Enquirer reported that Renee Zellweger had to drop “loads of weight” to pull off her role as Judy Garland, who the outlet described as a “drug-addled singer.” Even after she finished filming, “stick-skinny” Zellweger was supposedly determined to keep the weight off. As a result, “pals” told the outlet, the actress was sticking with her “extreme 500-calorie-a-day diet.”
One insider claimed the actress had “deluded herself into thinking she’s in the best shape of her life.” But, in reality, the source continued, “she can’t weigh more than 100 pounds and her friends are begging her to eat more and exercise less!” Zellweger was apparently pushing her body to the brink with her workouts. The source also seemed convinced that Zellweger was “living on a diet of sunflower seeds, nuts, and smoothies she blends with organic fruits and vegetables.”
The sources further contended that Zellweger was “suffering from body-image issues” in the aftermath of her breakup from Doyle Bramhall, which occurred in 2019. “Renee is lonely and dieting and exercising her pain away,” the so-called pal exclaimed.
The tabloid also consulted with a “longevity expert” who insisted Zellweger was “guaranteeing herself a loss of heart muscle that can cause an irregular heartbeat and even death,” if she kept on her current path. It definitely should be noted that the doctor in question had not actually treated Zellweger.
This tabloid is constantly behind reports that celebrities, specifically women, are purposefully “starving” themselves. Zellweger was no more starving herself than any of the other stars this outlet targeted in the past. Take, for instance, the Enquirer’s report claiming Demi Moore was starving herself to relaunch her acting career. Gossip Cop reviewed the story and debunked it after checking with a source close to the actress who called the report fiction.
Equally false was the gossip rag’s claim that Angelina Jolie was “starving” herself to force her ex Brad Pitt to give in to her demands for custody of their children. Both stories turned out to be based on nothing more than hearsay. With that sordid track record, it’s practically a given that we’d view this story with a healthy amount of skepticism. Zellweger appears to be perfectly healthy, even if the tabloid believes her to be "rail-thin." This tabloid has a nasty habit of weighing in on who's too thin or too fat, and the outlet would be better off staying out of the conversation altogether.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
