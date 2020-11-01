Report: Queen Elizabeth Stripped Prince Harry Of His Titles

He’s Still A Prince

If Prince Harry was stripped of the title “prince,” you’d have heard about it from some place other than this outlet. It would be on the front page of every newspaper in the US and UK, and it would trend on Twitter for days. Gossip Cop just needs to gesture broadly and point out that this significant news is limited entirely to this one tabloid cover. Plus, the public speaking and Netflix deals both happened months ago, so why would Queen Elizabeth get angry over them now?