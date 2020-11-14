Report: Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Next Year, Deciding Who Will Be Next King

She’s Planning Her Platinum Jubilee

Us Weekly treats this story with respect, but that doesn’t make it true. Queen Elizabeth has repeatedly said that she will never retire. In fact, the British government just announced plans for her platinum jubilee celebration in summer 2022. This tabloid isn’t as wrong as it could have been, whatever that’s worth, because it does say that Prince Charles will become king. This is correct, and any report about Prince William or anyone else taking her place on the throne is even more ludicrous.