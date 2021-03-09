Report: Queen Elizabeth Removes Prince Harry From Royal Line Of Succession

In the wake of the Oprah Winfrey interview, one outlet says that Queen Elizabeth has kicked Prince Harry out of the line of succession. Gossip Cop looked into it, and here’s what we found.

‘Harry Gets Throned Out’

According to the Globe, “furious Queen Elizabeth has decreed royal renegade Prince Harry is booted off the line of succession, guaranteeing he and high-maintenance wife Meghan will NEVER sit on the throne.” Queen Elizabeth “and senior family members have ordered constitutional changes to prevent him… from ever ruling Britain.” This was caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “TV betrayal” which made Queen Elizabeth “raging mad.”

Seriously?

Gossip Cop needs to stop immediately. First, the tabloid has no need to call the Duchess of Sussex “high-maintenance” here. It only wanted to take a potshot for hatred’s sake alone. Furthermore, the tabloid printed the word “never” in all capitals, which is really not something genuine news stories would ever do. From the first sentence alone, we know this is a sensationalist hate-filled story attacking the Sussexes, which is nothing new from this tabloid.

The story is exactly what you would expect from the tabloid that claimed that Markle staged her miscarriage. It accuses Prince Harry of wanting “to live like a Hollywood potentate in California and make millions trading off his bloodline,” which would’ve been much easier to do if he’d, you know, stayed in the royal family. It says Queen Elizabeth “was blindsided and humiliated by their lack of dignity and flaunting tradition of keeping what goes on inside the royal family a secret.” This article was written before the interview actually came out, so all of these reactions are completely made-up.

The Queen Can’t Change The Line of Succession

The issue at the heart of this story is the same issue at the heart of so many royal stories: the line of succession. This story says “queen removes rogue from line of succession,” but she simply doesn’t have the authority to do this. The rules of succession are dictated by Parliament, not on the whims of the reigning monarch.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop has to ask: Why would this bother Prince Harry? He and Meghan Markle have chosen to leave the royal family, so having to become King of England would be the opposite of this wish. If anything, removing Prince Harry from the line could be doing him a favor. We’re just speculating here where there’s no need to, for no part of this story is true.

More Bogus Royal Stories

This miserable tabloid claimed that Prince Harry was facing a divorce ultimatum, but that was completely made-up. It claimed that he and Meghan Markle shocked Queen Elizabeth when they moved out of Frogmore Cottage, but it’s extremely unlikely that she wouldn’t be kept in the loop.

The Globe was also debunked for claiming that Queen Elizabeth had ordered Prince Charles to dump Camilla Parker Bowles. That dumping never happened, so we know the story is false. It’s obvious to Gossip Cop that this tabloid lacks both insight and a basic understanding of the royal family and the laws that govern it.

