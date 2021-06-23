Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Queen Elizabeth in a mint green outfit Royals Report: Queen Elizabeth ‘Preparing To Abdicate’

It’s common knowledge that Queen Elizabeth is Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in its history. But could her rule be coming to an end? Last year, one tabloid reported the queen was abdicating her throne. Gossip Cop is returning to this story to see where the royal line of succession stands today. Is Queen Elizabeth Leaving […]

 by Cortland Ann
Dove Cameron wears a red dress and red lipstick on the red carpet News Dove Cameron Posts Sultry Pantsless Pics To Instagram While Getting Fitted For Costume

It’s another hot day over on Dove Cameron’s Instagram page. The “LazyBaby” singer posted a few photos of herself being fitted for what appeared to be costumes, but she wasn’t wearing very much at all. In fact, the 25-year-old actress was practically naked. Dove Cameron Gives Sizzling Behind-The-Scenes Look Former Disney darling Dove Cameron, born […]

 by Brianna Morton
Robert Duvall in a suit Baby Buzz Robert Duvall Ready To Finally Be A Father At Age 90?

Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Plans Dream Baby’ According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Alex Rodriguez wears a black suit and white shirt to a movie premiere News Now We Know What Alex Rodriguez’s Dating Plans Are After He Was Spotted Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex

Since his breakup from former fianceé Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s every move has been closely monitored to see if he’ll follow in her footsteps and strike up a passionate rebound as she has with Ben Affleck. Already, the retired baseball star has stirred gossip after he was seen leaving Katie Holmes’ apartment building, and now […]

 by Brianna Morton
Royals

Report: Queen Elizabeth ‘Preparing To Abdicate’

C
Cortland Ann
4:00 pm, June 23, 2021
Queen Elizabeth in a mint green outfit
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s common knowledge that Queen Elizabeth is Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in its history. But could her rule be coming to an end? Last year, one tabloid reported the queen was abdicating her throne. Gossip Cop is returning to this story to see where the royal line of succession stands today.

Is Queen Elizabeth Leaving Her Position?

This time last year, New Idea claimed that Queen Elizabeth was making preparations to abdicate after last year’s Trooping the Colour. The “low-key” event couldn’t be held with its “usual pomp and ceremony” due to COVID. One royal family biographer told The Telegraph that “the Queen’s reign is effectively over. Corona has practically put Charles on the throne.”

It’s because of that interview, New Idea claimed the queen was thinking of passing the crown on to Prince Charles. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the monarch worked from home. She appeared on video calls to British caregivers. She still gave her Christmas address like she does every year. If the publication would have read the Telegraph interview a little further, it would have seen the paper’s praise of the throne, saying this was a “seminal moment” that showed “how quickly the monarchy has adapted to the coronavirus era.”

What’s Going On With The Royal Family?

The previously referenced royal family biographer was later refuted by The Telegraph, calling his statements a “gross underestimation of the Queen’s ability to adapt to challenges put in her path.” It’s clear, even a year later, that tabloids will pick and choose whatever quote or fact they want and trim it to fit their narrative, especially when to comes to the royal family

Since this story was first published last year, a lot has changed for Queen Elizabeth. First off, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle had another baby and are officially living in the United States. The couple has infamously spoken out against the crown but has remained loyal to the queen, naming their daughter in her honor. Her majesty’s beloved husband Prince Philip died in April. Despite a pandemic, family scandal, and death — all valid reasons to leave her position — Queen Elizabeth has remained dedicated to her rule.

New Idea has always touted the rumor that the queen would be stepping down. In March 2020, they claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton had taken over her duties during the coronavirus lockdown. Similarly, a story from this April falsely reported that the queen’s oldest grandson had already been coronated, with plans for the current monarch to step down. A report from May 2020 said her will had been leaked to the public, indicating that she was stepping down as sovereign. As Gossip Cop predicted, none of that happened.

More News From Gossip Cop

Will Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Be Invited To Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration? And Just What Is The Platinum Jubilee Anyway?

Heartbreaking News For Queen Elizabeth Comes Just Weeks After Prince Philip’s Death

Report: Prince Charles Upset Prince Andrew Bought Queen Elizabeth Two New Puppies

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.