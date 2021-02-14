Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, just welcomed their first child, but they won't be returning to Frogmore Cottage despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loaning it to them a few months ago. One outlet reports that the new parents quietly moved out at the behest of Queen Elizabeth, who wanted to get back at Meghan Markle for giving the estate away in the first place. Here's what we know.
According to the Globe, the change came at the order of Queen Elizabeth herself, who ordered Princess Eugenie and her husband to vacate Frogmore only six weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "secretly leased them" the estate. Freeing up Frogmore for Prince Harry, the outlet explains, is how the queen plans to "foil scheming Meghan's plan to completely cut him off from England and the royal family."
As a result of the move, Prince Harry and his wife "are still on the financial hook for Frogmore" and "will have to underwrite the cost of keeping up the property" as a result. More importantly, it establishes a base for Prince Harry's hopeful return to the UK. "Word is Meghan is fuming," a royal insider says. "By moving Eugenie and Jack out, Her Majesty has made sure Harry still has a place to hang his hat if he decides to come back to leave his American wife."
The Globe explains that Markle gave Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie and her husband as part of a plan to "completely sever Harry's connection to Britain and give her complete control over his life." The plot left Queen Elizabeth disappointed in Princess Eugenie, telling her she "should have known better" than to get involved with "that shameless actress" and "livid" at the "cheeky" Markle. "Meghan is reportedly beside herself with rage," an insider concludes. "Her scheme to cut Harry from his homeland has failed. She'll never be able to outwit the queen."
There are multiple major flaws with this narrative. For one, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't give away the cottage, as it had always been a loan. That means that all the claims about giving it away being some sort of grand plot by Markle invalid. While it is true that Princess Eugenie and her new family left Frogmore after six or so weeks there, their move was for a far more simple reason. With COVID-19 still ravaging the country, lockdown procedures are still in strict effect, so the couple moved in with Princess Eugenie's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, so their son can spend time with his grandparents by living in the same bubble.
Ultimately, this is just a thinly veiled hit piece designed to trash Markle as vindictive and controlling. In reality, Markle and Prince Harry are paying for the cottage, but that can't be used against her so the tabloid doesn't even address it. The Globe falsely reported that Queen Elizabeth was devastated by the initial news in another bogus story. It's even argued that Markle was winning the war against the queen back in 2018, but there is no war — just like there's no drama over Frogmore.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.