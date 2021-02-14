Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone

There are multiple major flaws with this narrative. For one, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't give away the cottage, as it had always been a loan. That means that all the claims about giving it away being some sort of grand plot by Markle invalid. While it is true that Princess Eugenie and her new family left Frogmore after six or so weeks there, their move was for a far more simple reason. With COVID-19 still ravaging the country, lockdown procedures are still in strict effect, so the couple moved in with Princess Eugenie's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, so their son can spend time with his grandparents by living in the same bubble.