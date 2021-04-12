Report: Queen Elizabeth Hiding The Holy Grail, Ark Of The Covenant Behind Palace Walls

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family owns many treasures. One story claims they’re secretly hoarding some of the great lost artifacts of history, including the Spear Of Destiny, Ark Of The Covenant, and the Holy Grail. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Queen Bans Raiders Of The Lost Ark’

According to Globe, the royal family is hoarding priceless artifacts within its walls. A new British law prevents the police from searching some royal palaces, and sources say the ban is to protect the secret stash of lost treasures. The treasure has been stolen from historic sites around the world, and the tabloid says they “are literally priceless and reputed to have immense occult powers.”

A source says “the British royal family is a lot richer than their public holdings would indicate and a great amount of their wealth is believed to be secret treasures looted from foreign lands by the armies that built the empire.” The palaces hold these treasures from floor to ceiling. An FBI agent adds that the royal family “amassed a great deal of artifacts, jewels, and other fantastic things,” although it may be difficult to prove if they were stolen.

What does the royal family have within its walls? A source says the horde includes: the Holy Grail (holding the power of immortality), The Ark of the Covenant containing the original Ten Commandments, the crown jewels of Ireland, William Shakespeare’s lost play Love’s Labour Won, the Spear of Destiny (which grants the holder the power to control the world), and 50 Faberge eggs.

…What?

Okay, strap in. The Guardian broke a story a few weeks ago that the royal family ensured that Balmoral and Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s main residences, could not be searched for stolen artifacts by the police. A spokesperson for the queen denied that looted artifacts were being held in these estates, but gave no reason for this law being put in effect.

Globe took this story and brought it to the extreme. The tabloid is claiming that the royal family has the keys to absolute power and immortality locked in its palace. If you’re going to make up a story, why not make it supernatural?

The story takes ques, including its referential title, from the Indiana Jones franchise. How could you possibly take this seriously? What source could possibly corroborate this story? Has this source seen the eggs? The royal family definitely can’t have 50 Faberge eggs because only 12 are missing. The story literally doesn’t add up.

Other Silly Stories

Globe isn’t afraid to go supernatural. It claimed Kanye West was trying to clone himself through cryogenics, but the “Gorgeous” rapper has never expressed any such interest. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Angelina Jolie performing witchcraft to win her custody battle.

As for its royal coverage, well this is the same tabloid that claimed Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Charles to dump Camila Parker Bowles, but that never happened. She also didn’t kick Prince Harry out of the line of succession. She doesn’t have the authority to do so. There are legitimate questions as to why the royal family would block the police from searching their estates, but that doesn’t mean this ludicrous story is remotely true.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?