Report: Queen Elizabeth Furious Over Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Barbados 'Takeover'

Just The Latest Outrage Over Meghan Markle

This tabloid blames Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for just about everything it can think of it. It claimed the Netflix production deal the two inked was made to threaten the royal family. She somehow made Princess Beatrice weep on her wedding day, despite not even being present. Then there was the especially silly story about Markle banning Kate Middleton from seeing her as of yet unborn second child. No pregnancy was ever announced, but Woman’s Day simply continues to stir the pot. This tabloid will take whatever royal news is out there and use it to manufacture conflict with the Sussexes.