Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story.

‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’

The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her holiday home, but she’s most excited about a possible surprise visit from Lilibet Diana. Elizabeth has invited Harry and Meghan Markle to join her up in Scotland. Everyone, including Harry, is shocked.

An insider says rooms have been prepared for Harry, Archie, and Lili, but “Meghan is unlikely to come along – she’s basically told friends she’ll never return to the UK.” Elizabeth invited Harry knowing full well he has a tell-all book in the works. A source says she wants to “try and get everyone on good terms again – once and for all.”

Elizabeth is waiting excitedly for Harry to confirm his visit. Her excitement may not extend to her immediate family, however. A source concludes that Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne are “certainly not as eager to see the duke.”

Blatant Bait And Switch

The cover of this magazine says “Queen Meets Lilibet!” At the top of the article itself, New Idea reiterates in giant letters: “Queen Meets Lilibet!” In the story itself, she does not meet Lilibet.

This tabloid is known for its misleading bait and switch stories, but this is an all-timer. The story immediately backtracks the promise of its cover to say Elizabeth’s just hoping she’ll meet her soon. This is a transparent attempt to dupe customers into wasting money. If Elizabeth does meet Lilibet Diana, then you’ll see it on the cover of legitimate news sites everywhere.

What Of Balmoral?

The only nugget of truth in this article is that Elizabeth is currently at Balmoral. A staff member just tested positive for COVID-19, so it doesn’t sound like a very nice trip. She welcomed her disgraced son Prince Andrew to the castle, as well as Princess Eugenie and Charles on subsequent days.

Harry has not flown across the pond, and you shouldn’t expect him to. He and Markle are quite busy in California with their newborn baby and multiple jobs. Harry’s next visit could come as soon as September, and Markle may join this time for an event honoring the late Princess Diana. Since Lilibet Diana is still so young, however, we’ll all just have to wait and see what happens.

Other Bait And Switches

New Idea loves bait and switch stories. It claimed Markle was arrested in California, only to immediately backtrack. It promised an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton, then delivered an interview about her.

Gossip Cop also debunked its story about William and Harry reuniting, for that simply didn’t happen. These stories were uniformly misleading and false. The tabloid knows nothing about the royal family, and can only rely on crummy tactics.