Report Promises Evidence That Emma Stone Is Pregnant: What We Know

Emma Stone looks to be sporting a baby bump, and one gossip magazine promises to the exclusive proof of her pregnancy. The rumor is more than believable, but some details deserve further scrutiny. Here's what's going on.
According to In Touch, Stone caused quite a "big surprise" when she appeared to be concealing a baby bump behind a pair of stylish overalls in a series of paparazzi photographs. "It seemed clear to me," a random "onlooker" told the magazine, "she has a bump."
"She was with her fiancé [Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary] and looked so happy. At one point, she put her hand on her back," the anonymous stranger further explained, adding,
It looked like the type of thing someone who's pregnant would do, for sure.
The magazine then breaks to quote Stone herself from an undisclosed interview. "I never babysat or anything," Stone said. "As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older, and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."
The outlet then says that "apparently, she got her wish" on both of those counts. It quickly brushes over a line that says that Stone and McCary "postponed their wedding in the spring because of COVID-19" to note that they've got "matching bands on their ring fingers!"
To be clear, the tabloid does a good job trying to avoid being too salacious or gossipy in what we can only call a rare surprise. However, the only insight In Touch has to offer is its anonymous “onlooker” that could only say that Stone put her hand on her back at one point while she was out and about, so we want to take a closer look at this report. Here are the facts that we know about Stone and McCary right now.
For one, we’ve learned to be distrustful of stories based on purely physical signs — pregnancy isn’t the same experience for everyone, so a hand on the back or a possible bump aren’t proof of anything. That being said, Stone does seem to be ready to be a mother when the time comes. As she said in a recent interview, she expects to expand her family at some point. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she joked while talking about her role in the upcoming The Croods sequel.
For two, the mysterious Emma Stone quotes about being a mother and getting married are actually from a 2018 Elle interview. Mentioning that the lines were from another publication from two years ago and not an actual source would damage In Touch’s attempts to seem like they’ve got insiders and insight into celebrity lives. And the tabloid should be nervous about its reputation, especially when it comes to its prior reporting.
The magazine mentioned in the conclusion of its Stone article that the two had “put off their spring wedding,” which is a throwback to one of the outlet’s previous tales about Stone. While the tabloid and its sources were confident at the start of this year that the two would tie the knot in a public ceremony in spring. Not only was that wedding rumor wrong, but legitimate celebrity outlets have reported that the couple quietly exchanged vows in September. That certainly seems like something a magazine's insiders should know, but given that all the tabloid had was an "onlooker," it's not exactly proof that the outlet is totally wrong.
However, the outlet also previously argued that Stone was going around and telling women not to date her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield. That story was completely bogus, as Gossip Cop pointed out. She’s been friendly with her ex since 2015, but In Touch was once again out of touch.
Neither Stone nor McCary have publicly said anything about a possible pregnancy, so until they do, we just don’t see any reason to trust this tabloid when it comes to the two’s life together. Bump or no, there’s no point to listening to In Touch when it comes to Emma Stone.
While we can't make any conclusions about Emma Stone or her possible pregnancy, we can say that this source is just too questionable to believe.