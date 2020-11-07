Report Promises Evidence That Emma Stone Is Pregnant: What We Know

The magazine mentioned in the conclusion of its Stone article that the two had “put off their spring wedding,” which is a throwback to one of the outlet’s previous tales about Stone. While the tabloid and its sources were confident at the start of this year that the two would tie the knot in a public ceremony in spring. Not only was that wedding rumor wrong, but legitimate celebrity outlets have reported that the couple quietly exchanged vows in September. That certainly seems like something a magazine's insiders should know, but given that all the tabloid had was an "onlooker," it's not exactly proof that the outlet is totally wrong.