Report: Princess Beatrice Already Pregnant With First Child

Was Princess Beatrice already pregnant with her first child when she married in a secret ceremony over the summer? One tabloid quoted palace sources who insisted the 32-year-old British royal was “desperate” to have a child with her new husband. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and can clarify the situation.

Princess Beatrice Rushed Wedding To Hide Pregnancy?

Just a short while after Princess Beatrice’s surprise summer wedding to her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Woman’s Day ran the headline “Baby For Bea!” The Australian tabloid insisted that a secret pregnancy could be the reason why the princess decided to hold a low-key ceremony instead of waiting until after the pandemic was over for a larger shindig.

So-called “palace sources” told the outlet that Princess Beatrice was “desperate to have her own child with Edo,” with some supposedly believing that she was already pregnant with the couple’s first child. Though she had only recently become a stepmother to Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, she couldn’t “wait to have kids of her own,” a royal insider proclaimed. If she hasn’t already, the source went on to claim, “she’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon.”

Gossip Cop Calls Foul

If this tabloid’s prediction was true, and Princess Beatrice was in fact secretly pregnant with her first child during her wedding, she’d be at least eight months pregnant and nearly ready to give birth. Though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted most public events and gatherings, the most recent photos of her from September show no noticeable indication of a pregnancy.

The princess also recently celebrated World Book Day and included a snapshot of herself in the blog she wrote commemorating the day. Again, the princess looked no different than she usually did, other than the fact that her hair was slightly longer than it had been in the past. The tabloid clearly had no idea what it was talking about. Though Princess Beatrice might very well start a family with her new husband in the near future, news of it will likely not come from this disreputable gossip rag.

Gossip Cop has taken this tabloid to task so often in the past, it’s a wonder to us that anyone trusts anything it prints. This outlet once made the ridiculous claim that Meghan Markle, who was in California at the time, somehow managed to “ruin” Princess Beatrice’s wedding. We found the report to be entirely untrue. We also debunked the magazine’s report claiming Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were divorcing only six months after their nuptials. The two remain happily married, much to the tabloid’s chagrin. Nothing this outlet reports should be taken seriously.

