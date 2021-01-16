Report: Prince William's Birthday Surprise For Kate Middleton

Not The First False Story

This is the same tabloid that claimed Middleton was planning a tell-all interview, but no interview ever surfaced. It speculated that Prince William and Middleton would break up over cheating scandals, yet they’re still together. It also reported Middleton was pregnant with twins back in 2017, but no twins ever came. Clearly, this is not the place to go to for legitimate stories about the Duchess of Cambridge.