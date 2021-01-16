Report: Prince William's Birthday Surprise For Kate Middleton

The future queen of England Kate Middleton recently celebrated her 39th birthday. One report claimed Prince William threw her a surprise that allowed Middleton to “let her hair down.” Gossip Cop has looked into this story and here’s what we found.
Life & Style claimed to have the real story about how Middleton would celebrate her birthday. COVID-19 has made “an extravagant ball or star-studded gala” impossible, but “Kate wouldn’t have wanted it any other way” than staying home at Anmer Hall with her family. “The kids love birthdays,” a source said, “so as soon as Christmas was over, they got to work on their handmade cards.” The kids sang happy birthday on a “tiny karaoke machine. Kate was completely blown away.”
The surprise party was just beginning though, as “once the children were tucked into bed, William… threw his wife a virtual murder mystery party.” It was Great Gatsby themed, so “their closest family and friends” were dressed accordingly. This birthday was a rare opportunity for Middleton to “let her hair down,” and the article concludes by saying “it’s safe to say, this was a birthday Kate will never forget.”
None of this is true though. The Cambridge’s had a tea party, not a murder mystery party. It sounds like she still had a lovely time, but there are no reports that any elaborate Zoom costume party happened. Gossip Cop has also seen reports that the Sussexes sent a nice gift too, but heaven forbid a tabloid give Markle and Prince Harry any credit whatsoever.
This is closer to fan fiction than reality, with the tabloid inventing the best birthday possible for Middleton. This story is proof that Life & Style has no insight into Middleton’s life whatsoever, as a murder mystery party and a tea party are completely different.
This is the same tabloid that claimed Middleton was planning a tell-all interview, but no interview ever surfaced. It speculated that Prince William and Middleton would break up over cheating scandals, yet they’re still together. It also reported Middleton was pregnant with twins back in 2017, but no twins ever came. Clearly, this is not the place to go to for legitimate stories about the Duchess of Cambridge.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.