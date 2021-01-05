Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently launched their podcast Archewell Audio where they plan on toasting to compassion. One tabloid claims this podcast has sparked a lawsuit with the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s podcast goes directly against the wishes of the royal family. With the two set to make a staggering $48 million for the podcast, royal insiders say “The fear is they’ve agreed to speak about what really goes on behind palace walls and their version of the truth about why they left – which would fuel even more unfair scrutiny on the royals.”
To combat this podcast, Prince William is holding “a series of closed-door meetings’ with legal advisors to see if they could “stop Harry and Meghan before they can do any more damage to the monarchy.” The article concludes by saying “Meghan has heard Wills is on the warpath. She knows how powerful cease and desists can be ... Her big-money deal could go down the drain.”
The Sussexes can really do no right in the eyes of the tabloids. If they aren’t working, then they’re bashed for being leeches. Now that they have the Netflix deal and this podcast deal, they’re called traitors. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England to carve out their own path. This is simply them carving out their own path.
The tabloid even admits that the first podcast they released made no reference to the royal family whatsoever. Prince William and Prince Harry exchanged Christmas presents this year as well, so this so-called “warpath” is either made-up or completely overblown. Since this story is formed only on the testimony of untrustworthy sources, Gossip Cop can confidently say this lawsuit is not happening.
This tabloid constantly publishes unbelievable drama about the royal family. It used years-old photos of Markle in its story about her fleeing Prince Harry in the middle of the night. A few months earlier it pulled the same tactic when it claimed Markle had moved into a hotel. It once claimed Markle had been arrested, only to immediately backtrack and say she was willing to be arrested.
None of these stories contained any legitimate insight into the royal family. Markle and Prince Harry are still happily married and focused on building their own business outside of the royal family, but just because it’s outside the monarchy doesn’t mean it’ll be anti-monarchy. Time will tell what the Sussexes do on future podcasts, but that doesn’t change the fact that this story is totally false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
