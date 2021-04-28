Report: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Be The ‘Last Rulers Of The Monarchy’

Is Kate Middleton planning on celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary by taking on a mysterious new title as she and Prince William become the ‘last rulers’ of the royal family? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

Kate Middleton’s ‘Secret New Title Revealed’?

According to a recent edition of New Idea, a psychic has some predictions for Kate Middleton. They begin by predicting that the couple’s anniversary theme “will be gratitude, love of family, unity and community,” while “selflessness of service to all will be the underlying message.” The psychic insists that sensitivity will also be important due to COVID-19, and the couple will make efforts to appear relatable.

That being said, the predictions don’t stop at the festivities. According to the psychic, “Kate will be given a unique title never given before to a non-royal family member.” The mysterious new title will be aimed at “signaling a youthfulness to an old establishment.” In accordance with the change, the future-teller sees “the queen having amendments passed in Parliament to embrace the new order.”

This change will presumably bring plenty of joy, leading masses of people to take to the streets, chanting Prince William’s name in celebration. The psychic ends on an ominous note, claiming that Middleton and Prince William’s son, George, will never become king. Rather they see that “Prince William and Kate are the last rulers of the monarchy.”

Big Changes For The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge?

So, is it true that Kate Middleton will be taking on a mysterious new title near her 10th wedding anniversary? It is extremely unlikely.

First off, it’s extremely unlikely, given what we know. The British monarchy is not exactly known for making changes, so the prediction seems a bit hasty. Furthermore, there’s absolutely no indicators that such a change is coming. Also, the idea that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be the last rulers of the monarchy is an extremely bold and unlikely claim.

Furthermore, the title is a total bait-and-switch. The headline reads “Kate’s Secret New Title Revealed!” and yet the psychic doesn’t reveal Middleton’s title at all. The only thing they hint at is that Middleton will receive a new title, but nothing more.

Finally, it’s an entirely new level of untrustworthy for a tabloid to explicitly rely on the sole word of a psychic. Whether you believe in psychic abilities or not, it’s no secret that those claiming to be able to see the future get it wrong more often than not.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

Besides, it isn’t easy to trust New Idea when it comes to Kate Middleton. The magazine falsely predicted that Middleton was having a baby and is constantly inventing drama between her and Meghan Markle. Additionally, the magazine recently claimed that she and her husband were secretly crowned king and queen. Clearly, the magazine is already untrustworthy without bringing in the dubious words of psychics.

