Report: Prince William Cancer Scare

Prince William shocked many when he announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. One tabloid says he is now hiding another serious diagnosis. Is Prince William fighting cancer? Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of the National Enquirer reports that Prince William is now fighting cancer months after fighting COVID-19. The royal family is “terrified William is in severe danger and medical experts are monitoring his health for any symptoms of the illness.” The details of the “health crisis are being kept on a need-to-know basis,” a courtier tells the tabloid, and the choice to say he had COVID-19 was “really an attempt to explain away his condition.”
The tabloid says the Duke of Cambridge has “been appearing fatigued and out of sorts” in his most recent public appearances, and it has his father and grandmother worried. Kate Middleton is not taking the diagnosis well, with a source saying “she’s practically had a breakdown.” All Middleton wants now is for Prince William to reconcile with his “estranged brother” Prince Harry so they can “bring peace to the family.”
The tabloid says this cancer scare is a secret to even the Sussuxes: “[Prince William has] forbidden Kate to tell them about his health concerns.” We’re supposed to believe that this secret is so airtight that his brother wouldn’t know, but the National Enquirer would? Also, this tabloid knows where the doctors are and how Middleton reacted to the news but doesn’t even know what kind of cancer it is? It's not mentioned in the phony article. It seems like this tabloid is kicking itself for not reporting about the coronavirus so it’s overcompensating with a bogus cancer story.
After Prince William announced his coronavirus diagnosis, tabloids quickly made-up for lost time. One tabloid claimed the Sussexes were furious over being left out of the loop while another said the diagnosis was causing a royal succession crisis. You can file this Enquirer story away with the rest of these erroneous reports about Prince William’s health.
This isn’t the first time this tabloid said a royal as dying of secret cancer. Queen Elizabeth supposedly had a secret cancer diagnosis last year, but the Enquirer never mentioned it again. In fact, this tabloid claims the queen is dying all the time, so you really should take this so-called “report” with the tiniest grain of salt.
This tabloid loves predicting the deaths of public figures. It said The Pope was dying of coronavirus and that Phil Collins would be dead by Christmas. Both men are alive and well, just like Prince William. There is no evidence beyond unreliable sources to back this cancer story, so Gossip Cop has no choice but to bust the inflammatory tabloid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
