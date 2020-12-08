Report: Prince William Cancer Scare

A Secret To Everyone

The tabloid says this cancer scare is a secret to even the Sussuxes: “[Prince William has] forbidden Kate to tell them about his health concerns.” We’re supposed to believe that this secret is so airtight that his brother wouldn’t know, but the National Enquirer would? Also, this tabloid knows where the doctors are and how Middleton reacted to the news but doesn’t even know what kind of cancer it is? It's not mentioned in the phony article. It seems like this tabloid is kicking itself for not reporting about the coronavirus so it’s overcompensating with a bogus cancer story.