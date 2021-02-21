Report: Prince William And Kate Middleton Have ‘Baby Fever’

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William trying for baby number four? One tabloid claims that Middleton has “baby fever.” Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Baby #4?’

According to Star, Prince William and Kate Middleton “have enjoyed the extended family time with” their children so much that it has “given Kate baby fever.” An insider said, “She loves being around [her children] and wants to have one more.” Middleton and Prince William are reportedly now “trying for another,” for “the timing is perfect.” A source concludes the article by saying that “they’ll split the parenting duties.”

What Is Going On With Prince William And Kate Middleton

Are we to believe that Middleton and Prince William are only just now spending time with the kids? Plus, lockdown is approaching a year at this point, so what’s changed in month 12 from month one? The tabloid does not attempt to explain why this apparent change of heart has occurred and instead presents a really vague story about “baby fever.”

As Gossip Cop has pointed out so many times before, it’s nobody’s business if the Cambridges are trying for another baby. Frankly, it’s a little unsettling to speculate that they are. Rumors about baby number four are wicked common, and at this point, we don’t think anything of them.

We recently saw from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry how the royal family likes to handle baby announcements, and it’s not through Star. We busted this very magazine for claiming that Middleton was pregnant in 2018 with baby number four. These bogus Star pregnancy stories are old enough to walk and talk at this point.

They’re (Probably) Sticking With Three

One year ago, Kate Middleton spent time with some fans and children. In response to a question about a fourth pregnancy, Middleton reportedly said, “I don’t think William wants any more.” We’ve seen no indication that this situation has changed, so we feel confident in busting this fourth baby story.

Royal Lunacy

Gossip Cop just called out this tabloid for claiming that Prince William was going to “leapfrog” Prince Charles for the throne. The rules of succession are set in stone and can only be changed by Parliament. There was also an absurd story about Middleton fighting Camilla Parker Bowles at a Christmas dinner. The royal family was forced to cancel its Christmas festivities due to COVID-19, so that story simply never happened.

Since this outlet has a really bad track record with stories about the Cambridges, it’s impossible to believe it now. With a total lack of hard evidence, it’s safe to say that this story is completely false.

