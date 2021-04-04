Report: Prince Philip Had ‘Fruity Words’ For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Oprah Winfrey Interview

Was Prince Philip livid over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey? One outlet believes he only had “fruity words” for the couple after getting released from the hospital. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Philip’s Not Happy

According to the Daily Star, Prince Philip was not happy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview. While he was recuperating at the hospital when the interview aired, some royal experts say that Queen Elizabeth would have kept him abreast of what was going on across the pond. One insider argues that Prince Philip “would have had a few fruity words to say about it”.

The story goes on to say that Prince Philip is more in-tune than he perhaps lets on and is still the head of the family. He would have told everyone to settle down if he’d been in better condition. The article notes that Prince Philip would also probably have choice words for Prince Harry.

As Vague As Possible

If these so-called “royal experts” are so confident that Prince Philip has “fruity words” to say, then why wouldn’t the website print those words? The headline of this story makes it sound like Prince Philip has personally chewed out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the story itself just says he’d probably do that.

This is just a speculative bait-and-switch story. The entire story wonders what could be happening and what Queen Elizabeth is probably saying. That’s not news, and it’s pretty misleading to act like it is. Since every sentence of this piece is speculation, Gossip Cop can comfortably debunk this story.

How’s Prince Philip Doing?

Prince Philip was recently released from the hospital after a four-week stay for an infection. A source tells People, a far more legitimate source than the website in question, that he’s “in good spirits.” There’s no report that he immediately called his grandson to yell at him, so that was obviously just a wild guess on the Daily Star’s part.

Other Prince Philip Stories

This is hardly the most egregious webloid story we’ve bused about Prince Philip, for HollywoodLife said he had died in 2017. Not to be outdone, the Enquirer recently claimed that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were getting a divorce. That simply didn’t happen.

In a story similar to this one, Star recently claimed that Prince Philip was making a series of deathbed confessions while in the hospital. Gossip Cop debunked that story by noting that the tabloid had no way of knowing what Prince Philip was saying in the hospital. Furthermore, it wasn’t his death bed.

Would Prince Philip be mad about the interview? Gossip Cop would guess he probably wasn’t elated, but it’s only a guess. That’s all that the Daily Star is doing too, just guessing on what the 99-year-old royal’s reaction could’ve been. It doesn’t have any legitimate insight, or it would have been much more specific and less wishy-washy.

