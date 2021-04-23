Report: Prince Harry Vows Never To Speak To Prince William Again

With Prince Harry flying back to England for the funeral of Prince Philip, many were anxious to see how he would interact with his brother Prince William. One report says the two bitterly argued at every interaction, and “may never” bury the hatchet. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘William And Harry Bury Philip – Not The Ax’

According to the Globe, Prince Harry and Prince William had a grueling shouting match at Prince Philip’s funeral. “Their showdown was explosive,” a source says, who added that “any hope Philip’s tragic death will end this feud is pie in the sky.” The brothers reunited to comfort the queen but never comforted each other.

The blame is placed squarely on Meghan Markle, who a source says “caused so much damage with [the Oprah Winfrey] interview, it will take a lifetime to heal this rift.” The fighting started as soon as Prince Harry arrived in England, where a source says the brothers began “exploding in fury at each other during a video call finalizing funeral arrangements.” Tensions got so high that Queen Elizabeth had to order a temporary truce.

While everyone else mourned the loss of Prince Philip, a source says “William and Harry’s pent-up anger and frustrations exploded.” Prince Harry got so upset that a source says he “vowed never to talk to [Prince William] again.” The story concludes with an insider saying “this war is far from over – and may never be.”

An Unbelievable Story

When exactly did this explosive fight occur? If it was as bad as the Globe suggests, then it surely would have attracted attention. The story itself vaguely says it happened “behind the scenes,” but can’t even say if it was before or after the procession.

Prince Harry and Prince William were under a microscope on this trip. The press was studying hope they interacted, with Page Six even bringing in a lip reader to decipher what idle small talk they had. This story is a purported “world exclusive,” but how would a tabloid as wretched as this get an exclusive scoop so huge?

How Did They Actually Get Along?

Reports vary about the rapport between the brothers. A source tells ET that a full-fledged reunion between the brothers is still a long way off. People’s report was a bit more optimistic, with a family friend saying the trip was “a good start.” It sounds like there was a bit of tension, as one would expect, but Gossip Cop could find no record of a major shouting match as stated here.

They Will Talk Again

The most ludicrous assertion in this story is that Prince Harry has vowed to never speak to Prince William again. The Globe should know better than to make a claim that bold, for we know the two will interact soon. The brothers have teamed up to get a statue of Princess Diana constructed. Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for its unveiling next year.

Other Bogus Stories

We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the needless pot shot at Markle in this story. This is the same outlet that accused her of staging her miscarriage for publicity. Even among other tabloids, the Globe is at the bottom of the barrel.

This disgraceful outlet recently claimed Prince Harry was brainwashed by Markle because… he loves and supports her? Last May, it claimed that divorce was on the table, so there’s really no logic or end to these preposterous stories. This trip to England didn’t heal all the tension in the royal family, but that doesn’t make this explosive story true.

