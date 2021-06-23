Report: Prince Harry ‘Trapped In Toxic Marriage’ With Meghan Markle

Is Prince Harry trapped in an unhappy marriage to Meghan Markle? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry’s ‘Growing Unease’ Destroying His Marriage?

According to the most recent edition of New Idea, Prince Harry may be giving these headline-making interviews to hide how he’s really adjusting to life in Los Angeles from the world. The tabloid’s inside source explains, “Being ripped away from one’s family with so much unsettled business that would cause drama for anyone. Add that in with Harry and Meghan’s relentless interviews and you have a recipe for disaster.”

The insider adds, “He is always grinding that axe about his family, who are keeping up a stoic silence. It appears he is a fish out of water in America. He’s lost touch with his family and lifelong friends, and the longer he stays estranged from them all, the more he loses himself.” Then the source contends, “His comments and attitude are all feeling very one-sided — which no-one would say is they believed he was truly happy.”

Then the tabloid hears from a former royal protection officer who muses, “Now stuck in LA, what happens when the Hollywood trappings run dry? Will the palace welcome back their prince? Of course — with or without his wife.” The officer then suggests Harry only left his royal duties at the behest of Markle. “His choices were limited, and there was that fear of losing his new bride … in my opinion he decided to jump! And it’s a jump I feel he will come to regret.”

What’s Going On With Prince Harry?

So, is it true Prince Harry is hiding his feelings as he struggles to adjust to life outside of the royal family? It doesn’t seem likely. Despite the article’s shocking title — “Body Guard Tells All Inside Their Toxic Marriage” — the article doesn’t offer up anything but opinion and speculation. The magazine hears from two separate sources, neither of which are said to possess any intimate knowledge of the Sussexes’ personal lives.

Furthermore, it’s clear the tabloid hadn’t really taken into consideration what Prince Harry has been saying. In his recent interviews, the duke has shared how he felt trapped by his royal duties and feared for the safety of his family. He’s even been an outspoken advocate for therapy and has encouraged men to express their emotions. With that in mind, it’s total fantasy to suggest Markle has forced him into leaving his family and has since kept him quiet about his true feelings. This story, just like so many others, is another poor attempt to demonize Meghan Markle.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

It’s hard to trust New Idea when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is the same tabloid that once claimed the police were called to the Sussexes’ residence after an “explosive fight.” The magazine also alleged Harry was “begging” the queen for forgiveness so he can return home. The outlet even asserted Markle was planning another major “bombshell” interview. Gossip Cop debunked all of these reports, making it clear New Idea doesn’t have a clue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

