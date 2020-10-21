Report: Prince Harry Returning To England To Avoid Paying Taxes

The tabloid recently said Princess Anne was determined to steal the throne from Prince Charles over an ex-boyfriend. That outlandish story demonstrates how the royal insiders that Woman’s Day claim to have are either perpetually incorrect or outright nonexistent. In another inane story, this tabloid claimed that the Sussexes had taken over Barbados. Both of these stories about Barbados and Princess Anne are the kinds of things wars would be fought over, and neither had any truth to them.