Report: Prince Harry Ready To Confront Meghan Markle's First Husband, Accuse Him Of Leaking

Woman's Day has a history of getting the story wrong whenever it reports on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This summer, the tabloid claimed the royal spouses were splitting up, but that was not the case, Gossip Cop found. This outlet was also behind rumors that Markle was already pregnant with her second child, but that story also turned out to be false. When a tabloid gets it wrong this many times in a row, it's hard to trust it. That's why Gossip Cop tends to look at anything this outlet prints with an air of serious suspicion.