Report: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle On The Verge Of Divorce

Why is it falling apart? Well, “they dove into marriage way too quickly,” an insider says, for they had only been together two years before getting married. “Everyone else spotted the warning signs, but Harry was blinded by love,” the source continues, “but now Harry is wondering if everyone was right because Meghan is so consumed with fame.” The tabloid details how Prince Harry enjoyed his time in the army specifically because he “Wasn’t a prince, I was just Harry,” and says Markel “on the other hand, actively pursued the spotlight.”