Report: Prince Harry Launching Hollywood Career, Orchestrated By Meghan Markle

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, tabloids have speculated on what their next career moves would be. One tabloid claims Markle is masterminding Prince Harry’s new career. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to Heat, “while most of us are watching the local snowmen slowly melt, Prince Harry was pictured out filming last week alongside James Corden.” This appearance with Corden led a source to say “Meghan wants Harry in the limelight.” The Suits star “has been encouraging Harry to put himself out there and do a lot more schmoozing in Hollywood.”

Meghan Markle is “very busy tending to Archie and working from home right now, but she doesn’t want that to stop Harry” from networking. Once lockdown ends, “Meghan wants to be wining and dining with” the elite of Hollywood, and that can only happen if Prince Harry starts acting like “he’s a bona fide A-lister.”

A source says “as the world goes back to normal, you can guarantee that they will be putting themselves out there more and more.” The article says “it’s little wonder their elite circle is expanding,” and would expand faster were it not for COVID-19. The article concludes by saying “Meghan is keen to expand their circle in Hollywood since it’s their long-term home.”

The title of this article is “Meghan masterminds Harry’s Hollywood career,” but the story isn’t really about that at all. In the story, Markle is supposedly pushing Prince Harry to network more so they can expand their social circle. That is hardly the same as becoming an actor or Hollywood power broker, and it’s actually not bad advice for people who have recently moved halfway across the world. Since the title doesn’t match the delivered story, Gossip Cop is calling this a bait and switch.

Beyond some so-called “insiders,” the only evidence Heat could point to was the photograph of Prince Harry riding on a bus with James Corden. This story acts like this forthcoming carpool karaoke segment is going to be Prince Harry’s big break, but it neglects to mention that the two have known each other for years. Corden attended Prince Harry’s wedding, so this is closer to two friends being chummy on a talk show than some massive Markle masterminded power play.

This is the same tabloid that claimed Markle was going to star in a reality show to increase her fame, so the characterization presented here of a fame-hungry Markle is pretty typical. The Sussexes have made it very clear that they will not be bringing cameras into their home, so that story was totally bogus.

We also busted Heat in October when it claimed Markle was livid with Prince Harry for returning to England without her. COVID-19 has pushed the royal family reunion back for some time, but that doesn’t fit this tabloid’s narrative where Markle is self-centered. You can see that persona in another Heat story about Markle being angry over Prince William’s coronavirus diagnosis because they hadn’t been kept in the loop.

Prince Harry doing a segment on his friend’s talk show is hardly some masterstroke on the way to more notoriety. They’re literally royalty so it’s not like the Sussexes would even need to “get their name out there.” This story is completely bogus.