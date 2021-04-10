Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Throwing A ‘Freedom Party’

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning the party of the century? One rumor says the world-famous couple is having a star-studded event to celebrate their freedom from the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Waving Goodbye To The Past With A Big Old Knees-Up’

According to Heat, Markle and Prince Harry can’t call themselves a-listers until they have a big party. A source says, “Harry and Meghan have definitely toughened up over the past year… their way of handling all the stress and negativity these days is to speak up for themselves, then focus on the positive things in their lives.” COVID-19 has restricted any major social gatherings for the pair, but an insider says “with the lockdown easing in California, they can finally start making plans for the summer.”

Their plan is a party to celebrate their American freedom. The guest list includes Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Jay Z and Beyonce. Not on the guest lists are Prince William and Kate Middleton, for lingering tension makes their presence unlikely.

The party will take place at Prince Harry and Markle’s home. A source says “it’ll have a good mix of British and American culture, such as croquet and cricket alongside hot dogs and beers, plus some fireworks.” The article concludes with an insider saying “what better way to celebrate their baby news and newfound independence than among their closest friends in their beautiful home?”

Surprisingly Positive

First off, beer is not uniquely American, and croquet isn’t uniquely British, but that’s beside the point. Gossip Cop wants to give Heat a bit of credit for publishing a positive story about eh Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It doesn’t call Markle a bipolar narcissist, nor does it question if Prince Harry is really royalty. Instead, we get to what about a nice party.

Just A Fantasy

A nice, completely made-up party. 100% of this story’s evidence comes not from hard evidence, but from so-called sources. Unless Markle or Prince Harry are personally sharing guest lists and entertainment details with Heat, then it’s impossible for the tabloid to know as much as it claims to.

Gossip Cop hasn’t heard a peep about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning an extravagant freedom party. Considering they didn’t throw a party like this a year ago, when they first left England, we’re not sure why they’d plan one now. It’s completely possible that Markle and Prince Harry do throw a big Hollywood party someday, everyone’s making post-COVID-19 plans, but this story is just fantasy and speculation.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Markle and Prince Harry were furious with Prince William for keeping his coronavirus a secret. Prince William’s diagnosis was a secret to the public, but probably not his immediate family. Heat also promoted a marriage crisis between the two while promoting a solo-Prince Harry trip that’s yet to happen.

This party story is most like this tabloids story about Markle becoming a Canadian reality show star. Markle appeared on a single episode of I Do, Redo with her close friend Jessica Mulroney, but she’s made it very clear that cameras will not be inside her home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could someday throw a big party and invite all their friends, but this is hardly a believable story. The tabloid’s track record speaks for itself.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?