Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Forced Into Hiding’ After Oprah Winfrey Interview

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gone into hiding? One report says that the ex-royals are trying to keep a low profile after their tell-all interview. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry & Meghan In Hiding!’

The cover story of New Idea says “Harry Forced Into Hiding.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are laying low after their popularity in the UK nosedived. A source says, “Harry and Meghan expected to face backlash, but nothing like this.” The couple is choosing to stay out of sight and plan their next move.

An insider says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “expected this Oprah thing to prompt a massive, groveling response from Buckingham Palace and were furious when the queen issued her terse statement.” The two are considering a second interview with Winfrey if the palace doesn’t publicly apologize.

Bit Of A Bait-And-Switch

The cover of this magazine says Prince Harry is being “forced into hiding,” but the story itself doesn’t say they’ve been forced into anything. There’s a huge difference between being forced into hiding and voluntarily keeping a low profile. Since the story doesn’t back up its headline, this is yet another New Idea bait-and-switch story.

Nearly Every Detail Is Incorrect

While this story is short, it manages to get nearly every detail wrong. While Markle’s UK popularity level did decrease, her U.S. popularity increased. Why the Duchess of Sussex would care at all about her popularity level is anyone’s guess, let alone her popularity in a country she doesn’t live in.

The two also aren’t really laying low, and it’s unclear what the tabloid even means by that. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not have social media accounts after relentless bullying pushed them off platforms. Prince Harry was also spotted riding his bicycle in public, so obviously nobody’s in hiding.

Finally, Queen Elizabeth’s response wasn’t exactly a “terse statement,” whatever that means. She expressed sadness and said The Firm would take steps to address the racism allegations. Markle reportedly didn’t watch the special, so it’s not like she had a masterplan that’s fallen apart. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t in hiding, and with so many details not adding up, it’s safe to say this story is made up.

Bogus Royal Stories Abound

Gossip Cop has already busted this tabloid for claiming it was over for Prince Harry and Markle. A few months later, New Idea reported that Markle had walked out on Prince Harry. Despite these reports, the Sussexes are obviously still together.

This tabloid has routinely claimed that Markle would return to Hollywood, which is the exact opposite of laying low. With no consistency in its coverage and no evidence to back its story, this latest story is completely false.