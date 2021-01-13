Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Broke And Desperate'

Despite their numerous media deals, tabloids still promote stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going broke. One tabloid claims that they’ve spent all their money and may be forced to return to the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates.
In its cover story, Woman’s Day reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “broke and desperate.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supposedly “have been relying on the generosity of Prince Charles’ private purse as they wait for large stipends from their new deals with Spotify and Netflix to land in their bank accounts.” Their expenses are reportedly piling up with the ongoing court case against The Mail on Sunday and the new mortgage payment being the largest expenditures. The $20 million mortgage on their new home was “a shock to Harry” who “didn’t know what a mortgage was.”
Markle is “under fire” for the ongoing court case because a loss means “she’s up for massive costs” which she and Prince Harry “can’t really afford,” a source explains. The article concludes by noting that “it’s not shaping up to be an easy few months for Meghan and Harry, and time is money, especially in their case.”
Gossip Cop has confronted stories about the couple’s supposed destitution loads of times. These stories have slowed down following the Netflix deal because, well, they sound especially dumb now. The tabloid pretends like the two just haven’t been paid yet, but that’s pretty unbelievable considering the $48 million podcast has already started.
Other than these lucrative new deals, Markle has money saved from Suits and Prince Harry has his inheritance from Princess Diana. Factor in public speaking deals and you can see how preposterous this story is. Also, we're supposed to believe that Prince Harry had never even heard of a mortgage? What?
This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted Woman’s Day for its Meghan Markle coverage. It accused Markle of ruining Princess Beatrice's wedding, but she couldn’t even attend due to COVID-19. We also busted its story last year that said Markle and Prince Harry were getting a divorce. They’re still together and their marriage is as strong as ever.
In an especially embarrassing story, this tabloid claimed that Prince Harry and Markle would sell their baby announcement to the tabloids. Given the frosty relationship between Markle and the tabloid press, that is impossible. What’s especially odd though is that the story claimed she would donate the money to charity, but in this story, she’s “broke and desperate.” Even in its totally made-up stories, Woman’s Day can’t keep the Sussexes' finances straight. The famous couple is not struggling, so this story is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
