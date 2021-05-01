Report: Prince Charles Upset Prince Andrew Bought Queen Elizabeth Two New Puppies

Did Prince Andrew gifting Queen Elizabeth two new puppies irk Prince Charles? One tabloid suggests the act was the younger Prince’s way of getting back into his mother’s good graces. Gossip Cop dishes the details.

Puppy Present to Get Out of The Doghouse

National Enquirer is claiming that Prince Andrew is so determined to weasel his way back onto his mother’s good side that he gifted the queen two new adorable puppies. The cover photo says she’s smitten with them! “Andrew insists the pups will help Her Majesty cope after the death of her husband, Prince Philip,” gushed a supposed palace source. However, a source adds, “But it was a blatant bid for a royal comeback after being banished over his ties to the late pedophile Jeffery Epstein.”

In an abrupt turn of trope, the story then goes on to say that Prince Andrew, the queen’s favorite son, bought the dogs – Fergus, a dachshund-corgi mix, and Muick, a corgi – as a surprise. “But the move angered both Prince Charles and Prince William, who are locked in a battle to control the monarchy,” asserts a sketchy insider, adding, “They accused Andrew of using Elizabeth’s love of dogs to worm his way back. They both want him gone for good!” Although the queen, who’s owned more than 30 pooches over the years, appears to love the pups, the tabloid claims insiders fear the selfish gesture will backfire. “In recent years, Her Majesty decided she was too old for more dogs. But Andrew is so hell-bent on a comeback, he obviously doesn’t care if his mother trips over the pups and falls, which could be deadly for her!” The article concludes.

Wow, this story was more hot and cold with their frequent opposing statements than a middle school crush!

Charlie The Breeder

Gossip Cop sort of wants to chalk up this article to, “you can’t make this stuff up,” but that’s quite literally exactly what this tabloid accomplished. Some proof? First of all, the queen bought one of her new corgi puppies online via a popular website from a breeder. The story includes explicit details about the purchase, corroborated through sources at Buckingham Palace and the breeder, unlike the very questionable details included in the Enquirer’s narrative. According to The Sun, the dog’s breeder didn’t realize whose home the pet was going to until she read a story about Her Majesty getting two new pet corgis. The 12-week-old pooch was whisked to Windsor Castle by a Royal Household worker in a blacked-out chauffeur-driven Land Rover who also insisted that the puppy would have the best life.It was also months before Prince Philip died, and not to help the queen cope with it, as the story alleges.

Now that one pup is accounted for, National Enquirer’s headline is basically put to shame. They could’ve claimed that Prince Andrew only gave her one pup, and it would have been more believable, considering the first puppy story emerged early last month. However, this blatant lie discredits the entire rest of the story. This article felt more like a phony gossip dish about Prince Andrew’s scandal over his involvement with Jeffery Epstein than accurate news.

Gossip Cop isn’t surprised though. Over the years, the tabloids have suggested some outlandish claims about Prince Andrew, so much so that Gossip Cop wrote an entire article on the weirdest rumors surrounding him. Woman’s Day once asserted that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were homeless on the street and In Touch purported that his own daughter Princess Beatrice expunged him from wedding photos. Let’s not forget that after the Epstein scandal flooded the media, the Globe alleged that Queen Elizabeth ordered a hit on Ghislaine Maxwell to prevent her from spilling potential secrets about the prince. The tabloid in question today obviously followed in these salacious footsteps to create a compelling headline, but one that’s void of solid evidence.

