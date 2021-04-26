Gossip Cop

News

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

H
Hugh Scott
9:30 am, April 26, 2021
Prince Harry (right) standing with Prince Charles in tuxedos
(Getty Images)

Did Prince Charles get so upset with Prince Harry’s presence at Prince Philip’s funeral that he eventually exploded in anger and demand his son return to California only hours after the funeral? That is what one report this week says. Gossip Cop investigates.

Irate Prince Charles

According to the National Enquirer, Prince Charles was furious with Prince Harry after a “bitter showdown” following the family laying the patriarch to rest last week. A “well-placed palace source” tells the outlet, “All his pent-up fury over Harry and Meghan [Markle] quitting royal duties, then slamming the royals as racists, just exploded. He’s hurt and humiliated by the scandals and drama Harry’s caused. He had enough – and told him to get out!”

The article rehashed the well-reported news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in Montecito, CA, and the follow-up from Gayle King on CBS who reported that talks between Prince Harry and Prince William were “not productive.” The led Prince Charles, according to the Enquirer’s source, “furious,” adding, “Charles ordered him out – calling his presence ‘disruptive.’” The insider goes on to say, “Charles made it clear. Until Harry’s ready to apologize, he didn’t want to see him. Everyone hoped Philip’s tragic death would help heal the family feud – but this royal riff may never end.”

A Royal Family Divided

There is a lot to unpack here, but Gossip Cop is pretty confident the details of this story are bogus. The tabloid isn’t wrong when it claims there is clearly tension between Prince Harry and the royal family, but it’s seriously doubtful there was anything as dramatic as described by this so-called “well-placed palace insider.” One tip-off is that royal courtiers would never speak of the family members so casually. If the publication does have a source, it’s almost certainly not someone close to the family, and highly unlikely this source would be” well-placed” with such casual name dropping.

The other very questionable piece of the story is the claim that Prince Harry returned to the U.S. after Charles “banished” him.” Just a few days ago, Gossip Cop debunked another report claiming Meghan Markle insisted Prince Harry return immediately after the funeral that made no mention of this alleged showdown between the Duke of Sussex and his father.

That report came from another tabloid, In Touch, which, coincidently is owned by the same parent company of the Enquirer. So which is it, was Prince Harry banished, or did his wife demand he return? The truth is likely neither. Meghan Markle is pregnant and could not make the trip to the funeral and it’s most likely Prince Harry wanted to return home as soon as possible to be with her. These conflicting reports, from outlets owned by the same company, make it impossible to believe either.

Sketchy Sources

Remember, this is the same publication that once claimed Meghan Markle told Queen Elizabeth to “Drop Dead.” In fact, Markle praised the queen in the now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. She had no bad words for the head of the family at all. The National Enquirer also once claimed a palace insider told it Markle was expecting twins in 2018 when she was pregnant with her son Archie. This tabloid’s “well-placed palace insiders” cannot be trusted.  

