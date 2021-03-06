Report: Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Are ‘Living Separate Lives’

Have Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles separated? One tabloid says the two are living separate lives. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cold As Ice’

According to Star, “the once-inseparable Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are essentially living separate lives.” A source says Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles find “being husband and wife isn’t anywhere near as exhilarating as life was in their twenties.” In quarantine, “tensions are high” between the couple after Bowles “banished Charles… from the bedroom” and the house entirely.

Prince Charles “has become a real ‘killjoy’ because “his attention is on the slimmed-down monarchy and becoming King.” Bowles “has little faith Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, will ever step aside.” The two are also “at odds about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to virtually defect from the royal family,” with Bowles taking the Sussexes side. Even though “it’s just been a rocky time,” the article concludes by saying “they really do love each other.”

Where’s The Argument?

The story misunderstands the line of succession. Queen Elizabeth has made it very clear that she will never “step aside,” so it’s illogical for Bowles to think she would. Prince Charles will become king when his mother passes away, but there’s no reason that he would suddenly have his head turned toward “becoming King.”

Gossip Cop busted a story pretty much identical to this one just last week. The Globe claimed the two were “living separate lives” after fighting and drinking drove them apart. That story also used bogus claims about the line of succession as a point of conflict, but we know that is a complete fabrication. Prince Charles and Bowles recently visited vaccine volunteers together in their first public appearance of the year. The couple is doing as well now as ever, and there is no truth to this story.

‘Separate Lives’

The catch-all term “separate lives” pops up constantly in tabloid pages. Star is a big fan of the term, for it allows them to create drama in a relationship that is believable without saying people are formally getting a divorce. The more vague a story is, the more plausible it becomes, and the term “separate lives” is as vague as it comes.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Tom Brady and Kurt Russell, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are all, according to this tabloid, living separate lives. The same goes for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. It’s a meaningless phrase that this tabloid slaps onto any and all high-profile couples. Prince Charles and Bowles have no motive to separate, so this story is completely false.

More From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘Banned’ From UK; Prince Harry Getting Stripped Of All Titles?