Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Royals Report: Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Are ‘Living Separate Lives’

Have Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles separated? One tabloid says the two are living separate lives. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Cold As Ice’ According to Star, “the once-inseparable Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are essentially living separate lives.” A source says Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles find “being husband and wife isn’t anywhere near […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Charli D'Amelio taking a selfie, wearing a black tank top Celebrities What Is Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth? What The TikTok Star Spends Her Money On

Learn more about TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio's net worth and what she does with it.

 by Deb Taylor
Royals Royal Family Members Confronting Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In California?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family of their own accord and have seemingly ruffled feathers ever since. While we all anxiously await what the pair will reveal in their upcoming interview with Oprah, Gossip Cop has seen a number of reports detailing various members of the royal family flying over the big […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Amber Heard at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a patterned jacket. Entertainment Report: Johnny Depp Furious Disney’s In Talks To Cast Amber Heard In Live Action ‘Tangled’

Is Amber Heard going to star in a Tangled remake? One report believes Johnny Depp, who is still embroiled in an ongoing court battle over alleged domestic abuse, is furious that Disney would work with Heard but not with him. Gossip Cop investigates. Casting Getting Under Depp’s Skin According to the National Enquirer, Disney “has […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Royals

Report: Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Are ‘Living Separate Lives’

M
Matthew Radulski
9:00 am, March 6, 2021
(Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Have Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles separated? One tabloid says the two are living separate lives. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cold As Ice’

According to Star, “the once-inseparable Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are essentially living separate lives.” A source says Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles find “being husband and wife isn’t anywhere near as exhilarating as life was in their twenties.” In quarantine, “tensions are high” between the couple after Bowles “banished Charles… from the bedroom” and the house entirely.

Prince Charles “has become a real ‘killjoy’ because “his attention is on the slimmed-down monarchy and becoming King.” Bowles “has little faith Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, will ever step aside.” The two are also “at odds about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to virtually defect from the royal family,” with Bowles taking the Sussexes side. Even though “it’s just been a rocky time,” the article concludes by saying “they really do love each other.”

Where’s The Argument?

The story misunderstands the line of succession. Queen Elizabeth has made it very clear that she will never “step aside,” so it’s illogical for Bowles to think she would. Prince Charles will become king when his mother passes away, but there’s no reason that he would suddenly have his head turned toward “becoming King.”

Gossip Cop busted a story pretty much identical to this one just last week. The Globe claimed the two were “living separate lives” after fighting and drinking drove them apart. That story also used bogus claims about the line of succession as a point of conflict, but we know that is a complete fabrication. Prince Charles and Bowles recently visited vaccine volunteers together in their first public appearance of the year. The couple is doing as well now as ever, and there is no truth to this story.

‘Separate Lives’

The catch-all term “separate lives” pops up constantly in tabloid pages. Star is a big fan of the term, for it allows them to create drama in a relationship that is believable without saying people are formally getting a divorce. The more vague a story is, the more plausible it becomes, and the term “separate lives” is as vague as it comes.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Tom Brady and Kurt Russell, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are all, according to this tabloid, living separate lives. The same goes for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. It’s a meaningless phrase that this tabloid slaps onto any and all high-profile couples. Prince Charles and Bowles have no motive to separate, so this story is completely false.

More From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘Banned’ From UK; Prince Harry Getting Stripped Of All Titles?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.