Report: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry Teaming Up To ‘Destroy The Monarchy’ Once And For All

Are Prince Harry and Prince Andrew joining forces to destroy their brothers? One report says the two royals want to sabotage older siblings Prince William and Prince Charles. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Blaming Their Troubles On Brothers’

According to the Globe, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are hellbent on destroying the monarchy after being stripped of power and status within the royal family. A palace adviser says that this alliance “will destroy the monarchy.” The insider goes on to say the two princes “refuse to accept responsibility for the scandal, shame, and controversy they’ve caused.”

The two men are instead determined to “ensure the monarchy won’t survive after Queen Elizabeth leaves the throne,” a source says. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey discussed racism and a refusal to help after thoughts of suicide, but the two did not comment on Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. A source says this is because they’ve “committed to crushing the royals” and have set their plan in motion while Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her husband.

What’s The Plan For Prince Harry?

Where does Gossip Cop even start with this story? It never says what the princes are actually doing to bring down the monarchy. If these insiders know all about the plan, then why not say what it is? Was getting caught up in the Epstein scandal all part of the plan?

We’re disgusted by this story. It equates the alleged crimes of Prince Andrew to Prince Harry just wanting to lead his own life in the United States. Even if you despise Prince Harry for leaving England, what he’s done pales in comparison to the allegations against his uncle.

A Royal Re-Run

Back in October 2020, this very tabloid ran a cover story about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew teaming up to destroy the royals. This week’s story is just a hackneyed attempt to update this garbage by bringing up Prince Philip and the Winfrey story. This was false then, and it’s false now.

Prince Harry and Markle spoke to Winfrey about… Prince Harry and Markle. Prince Andrew was not relevant to the conversation whatsoever. Furthermore, shouldn’t the tabloid hammer the royal family itself for not commenting on Prince Andrew? It’s completely backward to smear Prince Harry in this situation when none of the royals are commenting either.

Other Prince Harry Rumors

There is no Cromwellian plot to destroy the royal family. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew aren’t senior royals anymore, but only one left by choice. Prince Harry is focusing on his own life now, while Prince Andrew is busy not cooperating with the Epstein investigation.

This is a heinous story and is the exact kind of drivel we’ve come to expect from this rag. The Globe once claimed that Prince Harry was committed to a mental institution for PTSD, but that never happened. It also accused Markle of staging her miscarriage. There’s no class or accurate insight here.

