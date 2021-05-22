Report: Prince Andrew Nearly Broke And Homeless

The COVID-19 pandemic left many people financially worse for wear. According to a tabloid from last year, two of those people were Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The article claimed the royal couple was at risk of losing their house due to money troubles. Gossip Cop, who covered the story last year, is revisiting the allegations and seeing where the former spouses are living today.

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Desitiute And Homeless?

Woman’s Day ran a cover story last May entitled “Fergie & Andy Homeless!” With a headline like that, you’d think the former couple and parents to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were living on the street. Despite the enticing headline, the article pulled the old “bait and switch” technique and instead told a very different story. The Duke and Duchess of York were selling their ski chalet in Switzerland.

Despite the $30 million price tag, the former couple was hit with an $11 million lawsuit over unpaid debt concerning the property. Of course, the publication took the opportunity to say the seven-bedroom chalet “supposedly the place they and their daughters truly call home.” The magazine then went on to bring in Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. “He’s losing everything from his royal reputation to his home. It’s yet another bad turn for Andrew.”

Twisted Truths

As Gossip Cop pointed out a year ago, there were many things wrong with the story. It was true that Ferguson and Prince Andrew were selling the vacation home and were handling an ongoing legal dispute over an outstanding payment on it. However, the rag was completely wrong about the property’s specific financial figures. The chalet was not with $30 million but instead a cool $23 million. The unpaid bill the couple still owed on the house was worth $8 million, about $3 million less than the outlet’s claim of $11 million.

As for the notion that this chalet is the true home of Prince Andrew, Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, that statement is a bit stressed. As Gossip Cop said last year, the former couple only purchased the Swiss property in 2014. While the family could have been disappointed over the sale of the house, the outlet made out the ski chalet to be a beloved vacation home from the girl’s childhood. Since the story was first busted, the chalet is still on the market.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Prince Andrew was dropped as a patron of 50 charities in light of his connections to Epstein. While allegations against Prince Andrew still loom large, the tabloids still find petty things to lie about including a royal wiretapping scandal involving The Firm and Prince Harry’s family.

