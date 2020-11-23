Report: Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation,' Ellen DeGeneres 'Begging' For Second Chance

The Globe has targeted DeGeneres and de Rossi’s relationship multiple times in recent months. The tabloid reported that DeGeneres was jealous of her wife’s potential cooking show. That report couldn’t be further from the truth, Gossip Cop determined. This outlet also once claimed that DeGeneres was “riddled with anxiety” over the scandals and believed she was being bullied. It was just another attempt by an unscrupulous tabloid to get as much traction out of a scandal as possible. It’s shameful, but that’s par for the course for this outlet.