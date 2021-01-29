Report: Portia de Rossi In A 'Fury' Over Ellen DeGeneres' Ex

Did Portia de Rossi tell Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche, to “stay away” from her wife? One tabloid claimed de Rossi was “furious” after Heche’s “shocking public pronouncement” that she wanted to “reunite” with DeGeneres. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the facts straight.
According to an article by the National Enquirer, Portia de Rossi was filled with “fury” after Anne Heche supposedly announced to the world that she was dying for a chance to reunite with the talk show host. The admission came after Heche’s elimination from Dancing With The Stars after she was asked by a reporter if she’d be open to making an appearance on The Ellen Show to reunite with her one-time girlfriend.
Though Heche admitted that she and DeGeneres hadn’t “spoken in years,” she added, “It would be interesting to see us come face-to-face!” There’s a serious obstacle in Heche’s path, however. DeGeneres’ wife, de Rossi, was adamant that Heche would come “nowhere near her wife – no matter how groundbreaking their relationship may have been,” so-called “insiders” spilled.
“She believes Anne is using Ellen to drum up publicity for herself,” one source insisted, adding, “But Portia’s indicated any dreams of any kind of reunion will remain a fantasy as long as she’s around!” What makes de Rossi most upset about Heche’s supposed attempt to reach out to DeGeneres was the fact that she’d stood by her wife during DeGeneres’ “toxic” workplace scandal. She’s not just going to “stand idly by as an old flame reappears on the scene.”
“Portia has proven she is committed to Ellen – despite all the hits to her image,” the source continued. “Anne may dream of a reunion and think she has a chance, given Ellen’s recent vulnerable state, but it will never happen as long as Portia has breath in her body!” The source claimed that de Rossi reminded DeGeneres that “only she had been there when the comedy queen needed it most,” before concluding, “She is putting out the word that they both consider Anne ancient history.”
Of course this tabloid would take Anne Heche’s words out of context. Before her last performance on DWTS, Heche described what it was like as a gay woman to find herself ostracized and blacklisted for daring to be open about her sexuality and who she loved. It was a difficult experience for her, but because of her bravery, Heche opened doors for others like her to live their lives openly and honestly, without fear of reprisal. Since it was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres that sparked the backlash against Heche, it makes sense that she would speak kindly about her former girlfriend. That doesn’t mean that any reunion between the two women would be of the romantic sort.
It’s ironic that the Enquirer mentioned de Rossi’s support for DeGeneres since this tabloid has been spreading lies for months that the talk show host has been “lashing out” at her wife. Part of the reason for this supposed behavior was DeGeneres’ worries about the future of her career, particularly her job hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. None of these rumors have any truth to them, which is par for the course for this tabloid and others like it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
