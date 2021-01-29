Report: Portia de Rossi In A 'Fury' Over Ellen DeGeneres' Ex

Gossip Cop's Take

Of course this tabloid would take Anne Heche’s words out of context. Before her last performance on DWTS, Heche described what it was like as a gay woman to find herself ostracized and blacklisted for daring to be open about her sexuality and who she loved. It was a difficult experience for her, but because of her bravery, Heche opened doors for others like her to live their lives openly and honestly, without fear of reprisal. Since it was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres that sparked the backlash against Heche, it makes sense that she would speak kindly about her former girlfriend. That doesn’t mean that any reunion between the two women would be of the romantic sort.