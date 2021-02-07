Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit

Pete Davidson is in a unique place as a member of Saturday Night Live. He's mired in controversy and made a number of critical comments about the show, but he's by far the biggest star with the largest draw in the lineup. One report claimed that the rest of his co-stars are pushing him to leave the show — here's what we know.
Davidson, according to an older issue of OK!, is facing some harsh criticism from his peers on SNL. "Pete doesn't contribute much to the writing, yet he's the only one who gets star treatment. [Creator] Lorne Michaels allots him more time off than anybody," an unnamed show insider explained. "The vibe on the set is frigid whenever he's around and gets better when he's gone."
While the source didn't go as far as saying that the comedian didn't deserve to have time off to deal with his mental health and stints in rehab, they argued that Davidson is the only one allowed to pursue other projects. Davidson reportedly missed out on a few shows last year to film James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, as well as to attend a friend's wedding. "He has the attitude that his life outside SNL is more important than anybody else's," the source continued, adding that Davidson "tends to brag" about how successful his projects are.
"Pete's got a pretty cushy gig, so his co-stars don't understand all the negativity," the snitch concluded. "The chances of him staying another season are looking pretty slim — and truthfully, they wouldn't be very sorry if he left."
The basis of the story was centered around Davidson's interview with Charlamagne Tha God where the actor complained about some of the aspects of working on Saturday Night Live. "I personally think that I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it," he said. "I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're playing for, really — if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke."
However, that interview came out essentially a full year ago and lo and behold, Davidson is still starring on SNL. In fact, he was front and center last week where he kissed John Krasinski and cheered on his buddy Machine Gun Kelly's musical performance. As Vanity Fair pointed out in its insightful analysis of the situation in question, "SNL Needs Pete Davidson. Does Pete Davidson Still Need SNL?", he's undoubtedly the strongest source for the show's biggest laughs while being stuck in a deeply frustrating position as the clown's clown. While he likely does face some degree of resentment from some of his coworkers and he may not stay on the show forever, it's clear that this report isn't based on the real words of any of those folks.
Instead, it looks a whole lot like this is more of OK!'s shoddy TV reporting. The tabloid's previously reported that Ellen DeGeneres was grooming Kristen Bell to take over her talk show, which was bogus. It made up a feud between SNL alums David Spade and Adam Sandler over Spade's talk show. We don't know who the tabloid is talking to for these stories, but they have yet to be right.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
