Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over 'Toxic' Environment At 'SNL'

Pete Davidson's role on Saturday Night Live is an increasingly unique one, and ever since he publicly complained about the stress of working on the show, rumors have run wild that he's heading for a dramatic exit from the program. One report says that the "toxic" environment behind the scenes of SNL has gotten to be too much and Davidson is fleeing from New York.
"Pete: Moving Out Of Mom's Basement!" says Star. The outlet reports that Davidson is ready to move out of the "basement of his mom's house" after being unofficially exiled by his SNL co-stars. An unnamed friend tells the magazine that Davidson "is dead set on quitting New York" and moving to Venice Beach with his mom's full support. "She thinks the sunshine will help him," the snitch says.
"Pete's better than he was a few months ago, but he still needs to get away from New York and the show, which have become toxic for him." Plus, the source adds, he'll be in close proximity with fellow comedians like Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen. "Pete plans on taking up surfing and bumming around on the beach. He's already got one foot out the door!" the source concludes.
In reality, Davidson bought his mom a $1.3 million house for a reason, and he still lives in the basement of the home. To be fair to Davidson, calling it a basement is doing it a disservice as it's more like a below-ground penthouse, although it is still in Staten Island. Regardless, he doesn't seem to be bailing anytime soon. Instead, in the year since the interview where he toyed around with the idea of leaving the show and complained about the stresses of working there, he's continued to be arguably the biggest player of the cast.
For what it's worth, it's seems a bit weak to argue that Davidson's move would to Venice Beach would be good since it would let him hang out with other comedians given that New York City is a far bigger hub for comedy. Given that Davidson's continued to appear on the show and has not moved out, though, it's not exactly shocking this piece of gossip had more faulty logic.
This isn't the first time rumors have said that Pete Davidson was getting pushed out of Saturday Night Live or that his fellow writers and performers were bitter about his role on the show. OK! claimed something similar as well, saying that the rest of the crew refused to deal with him and were happier that he was gone. Unsurprisingly, that story was just as false as this one, and although Davidson will likely leave the program at some point in the future, he seems to be doing well enough for now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
