Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over 'Toxic' Environment At 'SNL'

He Won't Be On 'SNL' Forever

This isn't the first time rumors have said that Pete Davidson was getting pushed out of Saturday Night Live or that his fellow writers and performers were bitter about his role on the show. OK! claimed something similar as well, saying that the rest of the crew refused to deal with him and were happier that he was gone. Unsurprisingly, that story was just as false as this one, and although Davidson will likely leave the program at some point in the future, he seems to be doing well enough for now.