Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career

On January 18, 1964, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” became Paul McCartney’s first number one hit in the United States. As we approach its 57th anniversary, one tabloid reports that McCartney is losing his memory and requires a teleprompter to get him through live shows. Has McCartney forgotten his greatest hits? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, McCartney “gets by with a little help from his teleprompter.’ The former Beatle “admits his brain farts have gotten so bad there’s now a machine onstage showing him the lyrics for his own hit tunes.” McCartney recently said in an interview that his mind will sometimes wander mid-show as he goes on “autopilot,” and sometimes “I forget the song.”
A source tells the tabloid that “memory problems have been plaguing Paul for years,” and he can no longer “remember the words or tunes to many of the songs he made famous.” This source adds that “he says there are just too many of them and he has to relearn some of them before he tours.” The article concludes on a dour note: “with his memory problems worsening, it may finally be the end of the road for Paul.”
McCartney has just released his 18th solo album McCartney III, and he released over a dozen additional albums between Wings and The Beatles. Throw in whatever covers he feels like performing, and you’re looking at a repertoire of music with hundreds upon hundreds of songs. Do you really expect McCartney, at 78-years-old, to remember every word to every song he’s recorded over sixty years?
Teleprompters aren’t a sign of memory loss. They’re a sign that a performer wants to put on the best show possible. They’re pretty common in live music not for forgetting words, but just as a safety net. Miley Cyrus has been caught using teleprompters as well, but nobody would say she’s using them because she has “brain beetles.’ McCartney’s not forgetting his music, he’s a professional. This story twists McCartney’s words to fit an extreme narrative.
Gossip Cop recently busted another tabloid, the National Enquirer for saying he penned a diss track toward his ex-wife Heather Mills. McCartney is now remarried and has thoroughly moved on at this point, so we busted the story. In Touch also reported that he would perform at Emma Stone's wedding, but that was completely made-up.
The Globe has a tendency to overblow stories. It said Simon Cowell could lose control of his limbs after sustaining a back injury. While the injury was serious, he was never going to lose control of his limbs. The tabloid also said Obama’s would break-up because Barack sold more books than Michelle, which was just preposterous. While McCartney does admit to using a teleprompter, this hardly means he’s suffering from serious memory loss or that his career is about to end.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
