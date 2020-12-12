Report: Patrick Dempsey Complained About 'Zero' Closure From 'Grey's Anatomy' Departure Prior To Cameo

Likewise, Dempsey himself has said that "there was a cost" to his time starring on the show, especially in regard to his family and his wife, and killing off his character was a mutual decision from both the actor and then-showrunner Shonda Rhimes. “It had been long enough," he told People. "It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have.” There wasn't a table read or anything because the shocking twist was kept secret, which is probably where the gossip about him leaving without a "pat on the back" originated.