Report: Patrick Dempsey Complained About 'Zero' Closure From 'Grey's Anatomy' Departure Prior To Cameo

Spoilers for the latest season of Grey's Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey finally returned to his role of McDreamy in a dream sequence, and with his return comes the surprising rumor that his initial departure from the show didn't go so well. An insider says that Dempsey's been bitter ever since he left the show in 2015, and his recent cameo finally let him move on. Here's what's going on.
"Patrick: Closure At Last" reads the December issue of OK!. An anonymous insider reveals to the outlet that Dempsey has felt bitter and upset ever since his character was shockingly killed off five years ago. The actor reportedly had "zero sense of closure" since his rapid departure came in spite of the fact "he'd been with series for 11 seasons," the source says, adding
It always bugged him that there was no celebration of well wishes after that final scene. He grabbed his stuff and left without so much as a pat on the back. It stung.
He finally got the chance to revisit the series thanks to a dream sequence caused by Meredith Grey's battle with COVID-19. Reuniting with Ellen Pompeo has "filled the void left by the shocking way their characters were torn apart," the snitch adds, saying that the cast and crew were extremely welcoming this time around.
"It was such a warm atmosphere," the tipster says. "Everyone loved catching up." The source concludes by saying that although Dempsey originally left after "his marriage to wife Jillian was falling apart," the break allowed him to "'set things right' at home" and remind him why he joined the drama in the first place. "He realized he missed the show. And there are plans to bring him back for more episodes," the insider concludes. "The fans' pulses are racing — and he's all for it."
This tidbit of behind-the-scenes drama seems to just be the tabloid's attempt to get it on the interest surrounding Dempsey's return. While it is true that Dempsey's appearance is a bit more than a one-off cameo, that was publicly announced by the program's current showrunner in an interview with Deadline back in November.
Likewise, Dempsey himself has said that "there was a cost" to his time starring on the show, especially in regard to his family and his wife, and killing off his character was a mutual decision from both the actor and then-showrunner Shonda Rhimes. “It had been long enough," he told People. "It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have.” There wasn't a table read or anything because the shocking twist was kept secret, which is probably where the gossip about him leaving without a "pat on the back" originated.
It's true that his final workday on the show was a low-key affair. “It was very poetic. I got in my car, got in rush-hour traffic, and two hours later I was home,” he told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the episode aired. However, in that same interview, both he and his co-stars were nothing but complimentary and kind to one another. If anyone would be upset by his quiet exit, it'd be his castmates, not Patrick Dempsey. Either way, there was no bad blood or bitterness whatsoever.
With no drama and no new or legitimate insights into Grey's Anatomy or Dempsey, we're calling bunk on this story from OK!. We're ultimately not all that surprised, especially given that the tabloid has also been responsible for insinuating that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's engagement was a stunt for The Voice ratings, as well as incorrectly reporting that Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore were causing delays on the This Is Us set. Time and time again, the outlet's come up with bogus behind-the-scenes drama that has no basis in reality, and it looks like McDreamy's the most recent target of their attention-seeking ways.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
