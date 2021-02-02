Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle

Has Prince Harry been “trapped” in a “nightmare marriage” with Meghan Markle? One tabloid claimed the Duke of Sussex was too terrified to divorce his wife over fears of “losing his son.” Gossip Cop looked into the story and can add much-needed context.
“Diva Duchess” Meghan Markle was accused by the National Enquirer of “destroying” her husband Prince Harry and “trapping” him in a “nightmare marriage he can’t escape.” According to the tabloid's palace sources, Markle has “wrecked” Prince Harry’s formerly close relationship with his older brother, Prince William in addition to costing him “most of his friends” breaking “his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s heart.”
Prince Harry, according to the insider, was feeling “lonely and directionless” as a result of “living in Meghan’s shadow.” The “royal insider” added, “Before Meghan, Harry was just a big, happy-go-lucky fat boy, who liked to party and followed whatever his brother and family wanted,” which is an insultingly juvenile way to describe a man in his thirties. The insider pressed on, however, with the same condescending tone, “Now, she’s ripped him from his security blanket – all his ties with his family and friends and high-paying royal job – making him an exile in dog-eat-dog Hollywood.”
The article then devolves into petty name-calling, directed primarily towards Prince Harry, though of course tabloid villain Meghan Markle was also subjected to the tabloid’s insults. The outlet goes on to claim that Prince Harry’s “pathetic, low self-esteem” was “painfully visible” during the couple’s joint video “attacking the racially troubled history of Britain’s Commonwealth of Nations.” A body language expert concluded that Prince Harry seemed “trapped and awkward” while Markle “seemed in command.”
Furthermore, the insiders argued, Prince Harry’s “henpecked behavior is visual evidence Meghan has hijacked the weak-willed royal’s life and led him down the path of destruction.” Already, the source said, Markle’s plans to become “the top of the celebrity whirl in L.A.,” but those grand plans came to a screeching halt when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “further isolated the couple.”
Now that the two are “big losers,” the source continued, Prince Harry was allegedly “stuck with a demanding wife, big bills and no family to run to.” Apparently, divorce was on Prince Harry’s mind, but he “fears losing his son in a brutal divorce war with his ruthless wife,” so that option was allegedly off the table. “It’s a nightmare and he’s miserable,” concluded the royal insider. “Meghan has destroyed his current life and his future. It’s a modern-day Shakespearian tragedy.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly which part of this article is the most insulting. The description of Prince Harry, who notably served in the British Military for nearly a decade and created the Invictus Games to celebrate wounded veterans, in his pre-married years is infantilizing at best and unbearably patronizing at worst. In recent years, Prince Harry has opened up about his mental health, and that journey began long before he met and married his future wife. The outlet’s obvious attempts to simplify a deeply complicated man backfire completely in the face of the facts.
The tabloid also relied on the popular trope of Prince Harry being “henpecked” by his wife, which is simply untrue. The royal pair’s marriage remains strong, despite the incessant rumors to the contrary from the Enquirer. This was the same tabloid that claimed Prince Harry had been “ordered” home by his father, Prince Charles, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex has remained in California with his wife and son, unfortunately for the gossip rag in question.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
