Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, according to the insider, was feeling “lonely and directionless” as a result of “living in Meghan’s shadow.” The “royal insider” added, “Before Meghan, Harry was just a big, happy-go-lucky fat boy, who liked to party and followed whatever his brother and family wanted,” which is an insultingly juvenile way to describe a man in his thirties. The insider pressed on, however, with the same condescending tone, “Now, she’s ripped him from his security blanket – all his ties with his family and friends and high-paying royal job – making him an exile in dog-eat-dog Hollywood.”