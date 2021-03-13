Report: Pat Sajak Too ‘Nasty’ Towards Contestants, Facing Replacement By Vanna White

Is bizarre Pat Sajak in trouble with producers on Wheel Of Fortune over his “nasty jabs” towards contestants? A tabloid reports this week that the game show host might have to share his hosting duties with Vanna White or even be replaced by her altogether. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Producers Upset Over Pat Sajak’s “Nasty Jabs?”

“Bizarre Sajak In Wheel Trouble!” screams the headline in this week’s issue of the Globe. The tabloid purports that producers for Wheel Of Fortune have demanded longtime host Pat Sajak to “shape up or else.” According to insiders, the higher ups on the show have noticed Sajak’s “nasty” new attitude towards contestants, and they’re not happy about it.

A source tells the tabloid, “The pressure of taping back-to-back shows appears to be taking its toll on Pat.” That pressure has supposedly led to Sajak becoming a ball of stress on set. “He can’t keep up the pace and he’s freaking out over every little thing,” the insider explains, adding that Sajak’s “having trouble reading his lines and starts sweating under the lights” because he knows everyone is just watching and waiting for him to finally speak.

Contestants Bearing The Brunt Of Sajack’s Snark?

Now Sajak has taken to lashing out at contestants, which has apparently made a bad impression on fans and producers alike. Last fall, Sajak got upset with a contestant for interrupting him during a promo. He called yet another contestant “ungrateful” for insisting that “kitchen oven” was redundant. “Don’t! You won! Don’t argue! You got the puzzle. You ungrateful players! I’ve had it!” Sajak told the contestant. More recently, Sajak raised ire by seemingly mocking a contestant’s lisp.

“Pat’s always been a jerk and everyone tolerated his saltiness because he seemed so good-natured,” the insider insists, before adding, “But his put-downs have gotten way out of control. It’s like he’s losing his marbles!” There might be a reason for Sajak’s behavior, however. Some claim that Sajak was “deeply rattled” by the death of his friend, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

“Clearly, Alex’s death has left him feeling depressed and thinking about his own mortality,” the insider blithely remarks. Instead of talking about these morbid feelings, though, Sajak has kept them all “bottled up” inside. “It’s like he has this innate fear of people noticing that he, too, is getting older, so he refuses to play nice.”

As a result of his snappish behavior towards contestants, producers are ready to take “drastic action” in order to force Sajak to either take a break or go to therapy, if not both. In fact, the source concludes, they may end up having Sajack split “hosting duties with Vanna or even making her permanent host!”

Gossip Cop Has The Real Scoop On What’s Going On

It’s patently untrue that Pat Sajak could be downgraded to supporting host or replaced entirely. Both Sajak and Vanna White signed contracts in 2018 that extended to 2022, meaning the two stars have at least another year on the massively popular game show. Even though Sajak has had some not-so great interactions with contestants in recent months, he’s in no danger of losing his longtime gig.

This tabloid’s history of lobbing outlandish accusations at Sajak also has us convinced that this latest story isn’t as truthful as the outlet would like us to believe. Just this past December, Gossip Cop debunked the Globe’s claim that Sajak had suffered a nervous breakdown. The tabloid’s report was as offensive as it was false, which made the tall tale a cinch to bust.

