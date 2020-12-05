Report: 'Paranoid' Angelina Jolie Lives In 'Constant Fear' Her Kids Will Get Kidnapped

The Enquirer has long held a barely concealed disdain for Angelina Jolie and it’s evident in every story about the actress that the tabloid publishes. Last year the tabloid reported that Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, was “begging” her father Brad Pitt to save her. Gossip Cop checked in with our own source close to the situation who assured us the rumor was not true. Just a few months back, the tabloid accused Jolie of deliberately starving herself as a twisted way to force Pitt to capitulate to her child custody demands in court. That couldn’t be further from the truth, we found. This tabloid has lost all semblance of decency.