Report: 'Paranoid' Angelina Jolie Lives In 'Constant Fear' Her Kids Will Get Kidnapped

Does “paranoid” Angelina Jolie live in “constant fear” that one of her six children could be kidnapped and held for ransom? One tabloid quoted a former bodyguard who said, “It’s all about money.” Gossip Cop looked into the claims and came to a judgment of our own.
“Paranoid Angie Fears Kids In The Crosshairs” read the sensationalized headline out of the National Enquirer. The tabloid insisted Angelina Jolie lived “in constant fear” that one of her children would be targeted in a kidnapping or a ransom attempt. According to a “former bodyguard,” Mark “Billy” Billingham, “It’s all about the money.”
Billingham is perhaps best known for his stint on SAS Australia, a reality series where celebrities are put through physical and psychological tests from an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers. His biggest claim to fame, however, is the fact that he worked for Jolie back when she and Brad Pitt were still together for a year and a half. According to the tabloid, he’s spent that time “patrolling the perimeter” for the family. Billingham asserted that Jolie feared that her and Pitt’s combined fortune “provided plenty of incentive” for would-be-criminals to target her children.
The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids.
“Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near the children,” Billingham continued. The tabloid never goes into detail about how Jolie was supposedly “paranoid,” or why the assessment of a former member of Jolie’s security team has any relevance now. According to Billingham and the tabloid’s own admission, he worked for the family nearly five years ago. Why bring this up now as if it's something happening currently?
Besides, Jolie has reason to worry about her children’s safety. She’s a very visible public figure, so it makes sense that she’d do everything she could to protect her kids. That’s just what any mother would do. Nothing about that makes her “paranoid” or is proof that she lives in “constant fear” as the outlet suggested. There’s no evidence that Jolie is doing anything out of the ordinary for a mother in her position to look after her kids.
The Enquirer has long held a barely concealed disdain for Angelina Jolie and it’s evident in every story about the actress that the tabloid publishes. Last year the tabloid reported that Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, was “begging” her father Brad Pitt to save her. Gossip Cop checked in with our own source close to the situation who assured us the rumor was not true. Just a few months back, the tabloid accused Jolie of deliberately starving herself as a twisted way to force Pitt to capitulate to her child custody demands in court. That couldn’t be further from the truth, we found. This tabloid has lost all semblance of decency.
