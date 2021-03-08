Report: Nicole Kidman Trying To Keep Keith Urban, Rita Ora Apart

Is Nicole Kidman upset that her husband Keith Urban would be working alongside British pop star Rita Ora on the newest season of The Voice Australia? A tabloid reports that Kidman is trying to pull strings behind the scenes to keep Ora and Urban apart. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and here’s what we’ve found.

Nicole Kidman Worried About Keith Urban, Rita Ora Working Together?

A recent edition of New Idea reported that Nicole Kidman isn’t happy about her husband Keith Urban’s newest co-judge on the Australian version of The Voice. Rita Ora, who was recently announced as the latest judge on the singing competition show, was apparently at the very bottom of Kidman’s preferences of the potential judges “purely because of her reputation,” a source told the tabloid.

Kidman is opposed to Urban working with Ora this season, with the source adding, “It’s not like he needs the money.” Still, Urban argues that doing the show is “crucial to keep up his appearances in Australia to sell albums. And besides, he enjoys nurturing new talent – it keeps him feeling inspired.”

Although Urban supposedly “swears on the bible” that he’d never cheat on Kidman with Ora, Kidman isn’t technically worried about him being inappropriate. Rather, she’s worried about her husband once again falling “victim to the charms of his coaching panel co-judges.”

The source explains, “Nicole will never forget how humiliating it was when Jennifer Lopez brazenly flirted with Keith on American Idol,” adding that the spouses “had some explosive rows about that and friends were worried they might actually break up over it all.”

Kidman Pulling Strings At ‘The Voice’ – Source

Because she’s supposedly “very anxious to avoid that kind of embarrassment again,” Kidman supposedly had “her people have a quiet word in The Voice producers’ ears to make sure Keith and Rita are seated on opposite ends of the judges’ panel.” This wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop had encountered rumors about Kidman’s jealousy towards women working with her husband, which leaves us uniquely situated to address this particular rumor.

New Idea has long made Nicole Kidman out to be a jealous monster when it comes to her husband Keith Urban. This was the same outlet that claimed the actress was still upset at the late Princess Diana because she had a crush on Kidman’s now ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The tabloid certainly doesn’t have a healthy view of Kidman, and has long argued that the actress has a jealous streak a mile wide. But, considering the fact that this tabloid, in particular, has been completely wrong about this exact sort of rumor in the past, Gossip Cop doesn’t have much faith that this latest report has any truth to it whatsoever.

Besides, this magazine has made other reckless, blatantly untrue claims about Nicole Kidman before, which makes it difficult to believe anything the tabloid reports. In 2019, the tabloid claimed Kidman was going to pose for Playboy. When an outlet makes multiple outlandish reports without remorse, it’s no wonder its credibility goes down the drain.