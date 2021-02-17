Gossipcop

Report: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon Feuding Over Season 3 Of ‘Big Little Lies’

A new report says that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s friendship is over after negotiations for a third season of Big Little Lies fell through. An insider points to Kidman as the instigator. Here’s what we know.

Big Little Feud For Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies Bust-Up!” says New Idea. “Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s inseparable bond has reportedly taken a hit over negotiations of the next season of their hit show,” the outlet says, and it looks like the blame is on Kidman’s “reluctance to return for a third season” of the show. 

“There is a grumbling among cast and crew that Big Little Lies is basically being held hostage by Nicole looking out for herself,” a show insider explains. “A lot of people believed the closeness of this cast would mean they were all in for each other.” The source says that Kidman is refusing to do any US-based productions for now, which includes Big Little Lies. Instead, she’s “only going to take on projects in Australia.” 

On top of that, the magazine says, is the fact that between all of her Amazon projects, she doesn’t have any openings in her schedule, which was “a huge blow for Reese” in particular. “She was hoping it was her turn to shine after Nicole got all the award nods and acclaim for the first two seasons,” the snitch says. “It was only fair to let Reese have her moment this time around.”

Witherspoon is supposedly extremely unhappy with the situation, but she’s “biting her tongue” about the behind-the-scenes struggle. “It never looks good to have two leading ladies feuding,” the insider adds. “She always had Big Little Lies to fall back on … until now. And it’s all thanks to Nicole’s disinterest.”

What We Know About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3

This article is so intent on bad-mouthing Nicole Kidman that it can’t even settle on a single reason for the delay on the third season of Big Little Lies. First it argues that she’s not doing any work in America, then it says that she’s too busy, then it settles on her just not being interested. However, we’ve got official word on what to expect for a possible continuation of the show. HBO’s president, Casey Bloys, straight-up called a third season “unrealistic” due to the packed schedules of all of the show’s stars, not just Kidman. 

Kidman is the one who’s said the most about the possibility of more Big Little Lies, saying that it would first and foremost be up to Liane Moriarty, the writer of the original novel, and David E. Kelley, the show’s creator. It’s out of her hands, and thus, there’s no possible truth to this tabloid’s story. Besides, it’s not like production would kick off immediately without the scripts being written or contracts signed, so there’s not even a point to saying that Kidman staying in Australia for now is frustrating Witherspoon. 

It’s no surprise that New Idea is in the wrong here. It previously made up a fight between Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show, which was bogus. As it turns out, two women can work together on a project and not devolve into a feud.

